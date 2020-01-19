The Batman has a strong, feminine catwoman inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer

advertisement

Zoe Kravitz is inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer for her version of Catwoman in The Batman, Matt Reeves is currently filming his long-awaited take on Dark Knight history and we’ve seen some pictures from the set. Colin Farrell has been seen as a penguin a few times, and Robert Pattinson has been seen as Bruce Wayne, although much of his face has been covered by a motorcycle helmet. However, we don’t have any pictures of Kravitz on set yet. Fortunately, she gave us an idea of ​​what to expect when the film hits the cinemas.

The Batman will give us a different view of the Dark Knight and the surrounding characters. Matt Reeves is reportedly bringing the legendary character back to his detective roots, though it’s unclear what he’s doing with the other characters, including Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. When Kravitz was recently asked if he wanted to take on the role, he spoke about her inspiration and what it brings to the table. She explains.

“I think Catwoman is an icon. I never liked a lot of comics, but this world always fascinated me. And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer – her performance always inspired me a lot. It just felt iconic.”

Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway have all played Catwoman over the years. Michelle Pfeiffer played Catwoman in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, which also featured Michael Keaton as Dark Knight and Danny DeVito as Penguin. Burton’s adaptations to the big screen remain a touchstone all these years later, even after a lot of other films have come out in which different actors and actresses take on the different roles. Burton was the first to darken the character in the films.

The darkness is something Matt Reeves will bring to the table The Batman, but Zoe Kravitz believes her catwoman will add another element. Selena Kyle has always been a strong figure, but it seems that Kravitz is trying to reinforce this aspect of the character’s personality. She had to say this about the role.

RELATED: The Batman is young, nervous, and like a Pixies concert According to Peter Sarsgaard, “I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle really represents strong femininity and I am excited about it. I think femininity represents power and I think it is one different kind of power than male power – that’s something that makes Batman and Catwoman really interesting. I think Batman represents a very male power and Catwoman represents a very female power – a little more complicated and also softer. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still very powerful and still very dangerous. “

While The Batman It will be a while before we can see all of the official footage. The film will only be shown in cinemas in summer 2021, so Matt Reeves and the crew have enough time to ensure that everything works according to their wishes and specifications. It will be very interesting to see how DC fans react to the new cast of the legendary roles. The interview with Zoe Kravitz was originally conducted by IndieWire.

