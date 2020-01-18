The Batman Council Willem Dafoe gave Robert Pattinson

advertisement

The Batman Star Robert Pattinson and former Green Goblin Willem Dafoe are two mainstream stars who cemented their status as respected actors by working on indie films on a budget before making the leap to blockbuster superhero fare. While talking about the latest low-budget psychodrama, The Lighthouse, Pattinson had spoken to Dafoe about his juggling method.

“Actually, I talked to him about the Green Goblin. Because he really wanted it. He said that he auditioned for it and really wanted it. And I thought: It’s interesting – I think a lot of actors who did a lot of things , come to you. “

Of course, Willem Dafoe will always be considered a comic king because he was villainous in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man film and in his supporting role in Aquaman. The interview also shows that Dafoe’s involvement in Spider-Man came from a feeling of real enthusiasm for the part rather than a desire for a simple paycheck.

“He said, ‘People didn’t really understand why I liked this character so much. It’s just a great character.’ That’s how I feel about Batman. “

The comic film industry continues to be plagued by criticism that it is not classified as “serious cinema”, which is why many actors interested in more brain-focused, more character-rich food look down on those who would participate in superhero films. For Dafoe, however, such considerations were best ignored and he joined the film to “keep things interesting and not repeat themselves” at a time when superhero films found even fewer followers in the cinema circles.

Fortunately, brilliant actors like Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson are able to overlook the snobbery prevailing in certain circles and understand the possibilities of interesting and challenging filmmaking that superhero films can offer in the right hands. While it’s true that many superhero films get lost due to huge explosions and CGI, some passionate filmmakers have used their resources to make thoughtful films like The Dark Knight, Joker, and Logan.

Even Dafoe’s appearance on Spider-Man was praised by critics when the film first appeared because the actor was fully committed to the role he played, rather than seeing the performance as below his stature. Hopefully Robert Pattinson will follow Dafoe’s example and make the same effort for The Batmanto give us an unforgettable interpretation of The Dark Knight. This comes from Games Radar.

