Michael Jordan changed the perception of basketball shoes when he signed his legendary Nike

Deal in 1984 and debuted the Air Jordan 1. Basketball shoes became so popular that they soon grew out of the field and were worn as everyday shoes.

For years, basketball shoes with names like LeBron James and Kevin Durant sold well. But lately, the performance basketball shoe market has been struggling.

Sales of basketball shoes today account for less than 4% of the sports shoe market, a massive decline from the market share of 13% in 2014, according to data from the research company NPD. In addition, basketball performance shoe sales decreased approximately 13% year-over-year, the fourth year in a row that total basketball shoe sales decreased.

Many people still wear sports shoes, but not high-performance basketball shoes. What happened?

“This is the culmination of the sporting trend, where we wear sport-inspired shoes and apparel but don’t want to use them for sport,” NPD Senior Industry Advisor Matt Marketell told MarketWatch.

According to research firm NPD, the sports industry grew 7% in 2019 over a 12-month period and shows no signs of slowing.

This is one of the reasons why a star like LeBron James’ name on a performance shoe does not guarantee that it will be sold, which has forced brands to pivot.

“The consumer is really responsible for fashion trends,” said Powell. “They dictate what they want to the brands.”

The declining sales figures indicate that consumers no longer want large and bulky basketball shoes, but versatile shoes that they can wear for every occasion. Basketball shoes have been replaced with models like Stan Smiths, low-top training shoes, and sports brands like Allbirds (recently valued at over $ 1.4 billion).

A UBS analyst says another reason for the drop in sales is that large, bulky shoes don’t look so good with a current fashion trend: tighter pants.

But is turning away from larger athletic shoes the only reason why people stopped buying basketball shoes?

Nick DePaula, who covers the sneaker industry for ESPN, believes that Nike has become a victim of its own success with its most popular models.

He also believes that the seeds of today’s industrial problems surrounding the 2008 Beijing Olympics have been planted.

“At the Beijing Olympics, Nike had the Kobe 4, LeBron 7, and Kd 4 and these models had a lot of great themes, great colors, great storytelling, and really took off when these guys achieved a lot on the pitch,” DePaula told MarketWatch , “It was the resurgence of Nike basketball in Jordan.”

Since then, “Nike has become very aggressive and has raised the prices of all these lines and started praising some people,” says DePaula.

According to the NPD, the Swoosh owns over 80% of the performance basketball market between Nike and Nike's own brand Jordan. Nike, Adidas

and under armor

and everyone declined to comment on this story.

When the industry is changing, a spark may be required to get the boast back into basketball shoes. Could rapper / sneaker designer Kanye West contribute to sales growth with the upcoming release of his first basketball shoe for Adidas?

The highly anticipated Yeezy basketball shoes are reported to fall during the NBA All-Star Weekend, which takes place on the weekend of February 15 in Chicago, West’s hometown.

When asked if shoemaker Kanye West could save the collapsing basketball market, Powell, a West critic he described, quickly replied, “I don’t.”