advertisement

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (ODUSports.com) – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (6-12, 2-3 C-USA) fell on Saturday night in Marshall (9-10, 3-3 C-USA) with 68-67 points at the Henderson Center for 6,445 fans.

Malik Curry led the way for ODU with 20 points (a shy of his career high), four rebounds and three assists. The game had a total of 12 draws and 11 lead changes. The Monarchs were in front of 15:27, Marshall in front of 14:23, while the game was at 10:10.

advertisement

Halfway through the second half the score was completely tied at 54-54. The thundering herd responded in a 20-7 run and claimed a 64-57 advantage at the 5:25 point. The Monarchs roared back and used an 8-2 run to take a 65-64 lead with 2:06 to play.

Marshall reacted with a three-pointer to take a two-point lead, 67-65, with just over a minute to play, but an Aaron Carver attacking rebound and tip in tied the game back at 67 each with 47 seconds remaining in regulation.

A Curry turnover, followed by an error, enabled Taevion Kinsey to connect on one of his two free throws, giving the Thundering Herd a 68-67 lead with 18 seconds to play. Curry’s last second shot wasn’t good, as Marshall escaped on Saturday-evening with a win at one point in Huntington.

“I just spoke with Dan D’Antoni and it seems that when we meet, it’s true,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “When these two teams meet, they are good games, hard-to-play games that go back and forth and the game depends on playing once or twice. This is frustrating, considering where we have been our last three games and it is difficult for our children to lose these difficult games when they give everything they can. We just have to get a little better in finishing. “

Curry now has 40 points in the past two games. Jason Wade was also in double digits for Old Dominion, who went for 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks. Xavier Green finished nine points, five rebounds, three assists and one steel. Aaron Carver drew a game-high 17 rebounds (three of his career high), to compliment nine points and one block.

Before the game, Old Dominion had advantages for rebound (51-33), points in the paint (32-20) and second chance points (22-13). The defense of the Monarchs kept the Thunderous Herd at 22.7% (5-22) shooting from deep before the game.

ODU was three behind during the break, 34-31, while the Monarchs were led by Green’s nine points at 4-8 shoot from the floor. In the first 20 minutes, the Monarchs had advantages for points in the paint (16-8), rebounds (23-16) and bank points (10-4). The first half had eight equal positions and five lead changes.

Old Dominion returns to the hardwood on Monday, January 20, when the Monarchs received Charlotte at Chartway Arena at 4:00 PM. tip.

.

advertisement