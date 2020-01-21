The Bank of Japan keeps interest rates negative and stocks fall due to news

advertisement

The Bank of Japan maintained its policies unchanged on Tuesday, expecting government fiscal stimulus to help the economy grow somewhat faster than previously forecast. The BOJ Policy Board decided to keep the short-term deposit rate at minus 0.1% and the target for 10-year Japanese government bond yields at around zero.

In its quarterly report, the BOJ Presidium expects economic growth of 0.8% by the end of March 2020, compared to a forecast of 0.6% in the previous report in October. A growth of 0.9% is expected for the financial year to March 2021, compared to an earlier forecast of 0.7%.

Last month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet approved a $ 120 billion stimulus package to support the October typhoon recovery and address the downside risks to the economy.

The BOJ expects core consumer prices excluding fresh groceries to increase 1.4% year over year [late March 2022], compared with a 1.5% forecast for October that is below the 2% target the bank.

The Japanese stock market didn’t like the news with the Nikkei

falls 0.9% early on Tuesday.

China’s stocks were hit hard early Tuesday. Hong Kong took the worst with the slope

ndex fell nearly 2% in early trading after Moody’s downgraded the territory’s credit rating. The Shanghai network

went down 1.0% and the Shenzhen Composite

was 0.8% lower.

An increasing outbreak of a mysterious pneumonia-like virus helped some Chinese drugmakers’ stocks hit multi-year highs while travel stocks fell as investors bet on the potential economic impact of the disease in the region.

China’s short and long-term lending rates remained unchanged for the second consecutive month in January after the central bank maintained a stable interest rate on the medium-term credit facility earlier this month.

Australia’s trend rate of economic growth for the coming decade will be between 2.0% and 2.5% per year, ANZ says. This is below the RBA and Treasury estimates, with the slowdown due to a slowdown in productivity growth.

It is at least partially global in nature. Nevertheless, ANZ believes that there is also a local factor for lower investment by non-mining companies.

However, Australian consumers have been more optimistic over the past week than the strength of the stock markets, the calming news about world trade and the rain in the country’s fire-ravaged areas have helped to lift the mood.

ANZ-Roy Morgan’s consumer confidence index rose 0.9% last week, returning to mid-December. Current finances increased 3.4%, partially reversing the 5.5% weakness from the previous reading.

Australian business leader David Plank said confidence growth was encouraging given the weakness at first reading this year.

Australian stocks

lost ground early Tuesday, S&P ASX 200 index down 0.4%

The story was compiled from reports by Dow Jones Newswires and Associated Press.

