The bank clerk who led a double life - as a bank robber

Sajjad Hussain had a full-time job in an HSBC call center.

He worked hard for his family and lived in a semi-detached house in Salford.

In reality, however, he led a double life.

At the end of January last year, he told his superiors at work that one of his grandparents had died. That was a lie

The compassionate vacation of the day meant that he could continue his other career as a bank robber.

He took part in a money transfer raid at NatWest Bank in Halifax.

Four weeks earlier, he had told his superiors that his wife was sick so he could take part in a robbery and take Longsight with them.

But the West Yorkshire robbery was said to be the last of eleven the Oldham gang had carried out during a brief but productive crime.

How the gang was sentenced:

Shortly before 11 a.m. on January 31, 2019, he and three accomplices robbed a security guard and delivered cash to the bank’s Waterhouse Street branch in Yorkshire.

After threatening him with a hammer, they raced away in a stolen Gulf with £ 25,000.

When the police reacted quickly, however, Hussain’s lucrative sideline dissolved.

The Gulf was seen without a license plate that passed the police looking for the vehicle.

In a desperate attempt to escape the Gulf, he quickly got out of control on a sharp turn on Oldham Road, Ripponden, and was spread over a bridge wall that hung 20 feet above a river.

Three of the gangs ran away and Hussain was left dazed in the Gulf. All four were captured near the crash site.

The gang’s stolen car was standing on a bridge over a river in Yorkshire after fleeing a raid on NatWest in Halifax

It was the end of a two-month campaign in which the gang attacked security guards armed with balaclavas and hammers and mallets in Rochdale, Oldham, Bury, Stockport, Glossop and Manchester.

It started in late November 2018 with a failed attempt to rob a guard at B&M Bargains on Yorkshire Street.

Before they were caught, they made up a total of over £ 90,000.

On one day, December 10, 2018, they carried out three robberies in three different cities in the Greater Manchester area.

However, they were put down by GMP’s Operation Mowbray.

The stolen Gulf got stuck over a bridge over a river after an Oldhan-based gang of money-transport robberies grabbed their getaway car. The vehicle got out of control in Ripponden after a £ 25,000 robbery at Nat West in Halifax in January 2019.

Hussain’s criminal partners were Abubakir Iqbal, Anas Khan and Shazad Mahmood.

Khan ran a scrap yard in Oldham from which the getaway cars came – usually Audi or Volkswagen Golf.

Sajjad Hussain, Anas Khan, Abubakir Iqbal and Shazad Mahmood

(Image: GMP)

After the Yorkshire crash, the gang was linked to other robberies by cell phone evidence, and Smart Water forensic evidence on a saw in the trunk of the crashed Gulf led to two more attacks. There were nine license plates in the trunk.

A unique way to get the money linked the robberies. They cut open the torn metal boxes with a Stihl saw, cut lines in the side and pricked them open.

Part of the money was washed at bookmakers using fixed-odds betting machines. Some were “chemically cleaned” but recovered by a bookmaker in Ashton-under-Lyne, and the dyes on them identified what the robbery was.

The £ 25,000 the Nat West stole from Halifax that was found in the footwell of a stolen gulf that crashed from an Oldham-based gang. The raid on January 31, 2019 was the last after eleven money transports.

One of the gangs, Iqbal, spent time and money in a certain way, “as a kind of reward” after the robberies went according to plan.

Sgt Rick Castley of GMP’s Serious and Organized Crime Group said: “A member of the group, Iqbal, traveled to a massage parlor in one day after each robbery or a number of robberies. Every time a robbery was needed by Mr. Iqbal to love Find. “

Hussain also used the same massage parlor in Bury.

“Hussain called his workplace, gave another excuse, or applied for permission to rob him. At the last opportunity, he said about the robbery of Nat West that his grandmother had died. That was a lie. He committed an armed robbery, “said Sgt Castley.

Nine false license plates in the trunk of a stolen Golf used by an oldham-based gang. The car crashed and got stuck over a bridge over a river in Yorkshire on January 31, 2019.

After a robbery at McColls’ store in Reddish, Stockport, in which £ 2,000 was stolen, Hussain told his wife that he was stuck in traffic on the way home from work.

Hussain had told his HSBC superiors that his wife was not doing well on January 2, 2019, so he could raid Ahmed Cash and take Longsight, which raised £ 5,500.

Sgt. Crossley said, “These guys had no previous armed robbery convictions. They were not known for such serious crimes. This was unusual.

“They were organized into what they did, they would change license plates on cars before work, immediately after work. They would have stolen cars that had wrong license plates. They would use a car in a job or two on the road.” The same day, then take it to the junkyard, peel it off for parts, and remove it. We never found a car that was used in this conspiracy other than the one they had an accident with.

“The way they came in the boxes was unique and it was striking that a number of robberies were committed in one day. We could say that this linked the robbery series from November to January.”

An arrest warrant was accidentally handed over to Khan’s salvage yard on December 3, 2018 – the day the gang carried out two robberies in Oldham and Clayton.

“When the courtyard was searched, parts of 14 stolen cars were found. All high-quality, all were cut up.

The river over which a stolen Gulf used by an Oldham band of robbers dangled after it crashed at high speed. They fled after raiding £ 25,000 in Halifax’s Nat West.

“When the raids first took place, we had no idea who was doing this. We investigated and investigated every crime. We created trigger plans to respond if there was another raid – then the Halifax raid happened.

“Thanks to the great work of the police and the public, they were all locked up. They hit the bridge and were lucky enough not to get over it.

Hussain was found with stolen cash in the back of the car, stained with paint in the footwell at his feet.

Iqbal was caught trying to escape through the school grounds, and Mahmood and Abubakir tried to cross a river.

“With their cell phone numbers, we could see the patterns travel from them to different locations, get together before robberies, then separate the addresses and go home.”

The Stihl saw found a stolen Golf in the trunk, which a gang of robbers from Oldham overthrew after a raid in Halifax worth 25,000 pounds.

Iqbal from Countess Street in Accrington and Hussain from St. James Road at Higher Broughton in Salford did not plead guilty to the conspiracy to rob, but was convicted by a jury.

Mahmood from Ascot House, Edward Street, Oldham and Khan from Landseer Street, Glodwick, Oldham, pleaded guilty. Khan also admitted to handling stolen goods in connection with the robbery at his junkyard.

“Hussain made a pretty funny report. He said he fell asleep and Iqbal said he’d just gone there with Khan and Mahmood to get something to eat, and it wasn’t until they robbed the money that he became suspicious.”

The raids were:

Monday, November 26, 2018 – attempted robbery at B&M Bargains on Yorkshire Street in Rochdale

2) Monday November 26, 2018 – Worldwide Foods, Oldham. £ 18,865 stolen.

3) Monday 3rd December 2018 – Sports Direct, Oldham town center, stolen £ 13,720.

4) Monday, December 3, 2018 – Home Bargains, Clayton. £ 4,960 stolen.

5) Monday, December 10, 2018 – Brighthouse, The Rock, Bury. £ 2,639 stolen.

6) Monday, December 10, 2018 – Tesco, Silk Street, Rochdale. More than £ 8,050 stolen.

7) Monday December 10, 2018 – McColls store, Broadstone Road, reddish, Stockport. Stolen 3,850 pounds.

8) Monday December 24, 2018 – Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Bury. Empty box stolen.

9) Wednesday, December 26, 2018 – Next, Glossop. 8,500 pounds stolen.

10) Wednesday, January 2, 2019 – Ahmed Cash and Carry, Longsight. £ 5,500 stolen.

11) Thursday, January 31, 2019 – Natwest, Halifax. 25,000 pounds stolen.

