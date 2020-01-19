'The Ballad of Jed Clampett' Hits No. 1

advertisement

On January 19, 1963, 57 years ago today, “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” became number 1 on the charts of the Billboard countries. Known to most as an adaptation of the Beverly Hillbillies theme, the melody emphasizes the inimitable bluegrass styles of land legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. (Guitarist Flatt also sang the single version, although the TV theme includes vocalist Jerry Scoggins.)

Anyone who has even seen one episode of The Beverly Hillbillies show knows the premise of the song: it follows the titular character, who is on the hunt when he discovers “bubbling crude” from the ground (“Oil, that is,” , the song intones). “Black gold, Texas tea”). Newly rich, he packs his family and goes to Beverly Hills, California (“Swimming Pools / Movie Stars”), although he and the rest of his family never lose their sense of “Southern hospitality”.

So how did Flatt and Scruggs end up on the number? Louise Scruggs, the wife of Earl Scruggs and the person who did business for the group, told NPR in 2003 that the men were approached to perform on “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” by Paul Henning, who wrote the song and The Beverly Hillbillies.

“He called and wanted Earl and Lester to do the theme music,” she says. “And I initially rejected it because of the word” Beverly Hillbillies. “I didn’t know what the connotation would be with rural people and didn’t want to offend them, so he said,” Well, the premise of this show is that the Beverly Hillbillies will always outwit the townspeople. “”

Henning sent the TV show pilot to Nashville, convincing the musicians and managers that the show would fit well. When I heard the song as it was being recorded, however, a light bulb went over Louise Scruggs: “While they were doing the theme music, I told Perry Botkin, who was the music director at the time,” I think that would be a great single, ” “she remembered. “And so I called Mr. Henning, and I said,” What do you think of them recording that for a single for Columbia Records? “

Henning thought the idea was right – and after a conversation with A&R man, Don Law, Flatt and Scruggs recorded the song just three weeks later.

The Beverly Hillbillies premiered on September 25, 1962, and the single debuted at number 84 in the pop charts a few months later, on December 8, 1962. Success came almost immediately: “After the show started broadcasting, I started calling them for dates and concerts, “said Louise Scruggs. “And within about a month I was fully booked a year in advance.”

In a clever example of cross-promotion, Flatt and Scruggs also made various guest appearances on The Beverly Hillbillies, playing themselves. The global reach of the show – it was shown in 76 countries, Louise Scruggs told NPR – not only benefited the musicians, she emphasizes.

“What it did, in fact, as far as spreading country music, it helped country music,” she said. “And it helped, especially the banjo in particular, because Earl receives mail from people around the world.”

“The Ballad of Jed Clampett” peaked at number 44 in the pop-charts on February 9, 1963. Over the country charts, the song finally spent three weeks at number 1. And to this day the song lives on : Not only is The Beverly Hillbillies still in syndication, but Béla Fleck has covered the song – and “Weird Al” Yankovic even used the song in a single from 1989.

