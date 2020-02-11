It’s a classic kiwi summer scene. An innocent moment on the beach or in the park that will soon become a nightmare.

If you drop a hot chip, you’re suddenly Tippi Hedren in Alfred Hitchcock’s Birds.

You crouch, you dive, but they have your number. Nothing escapes your desperate dives.

Well, tonight our Bachelorettes were two hot fries, and the 13 Bachelor Bros were a flock of starving seagulls.

TVNZ

A new day, a new kiss for Quinn and Lily.

We couldn’t make it through an open cocktail party conversation without a sharp bean man running away with a gentle hand on someone else’s shoulder, which quietly suggested that it was time for swapsies.

It’s brave, a little desperate and that’s exactly what this franchise is about. Bring me my birds.

Lesina started her evening interviewing George, on Lily’s behalf, before Steve made the night’s first dive.

TVNZ

Pass the bachelorette.

Lily was busy downstairs. Jonathan is bored with tears, that is, as he passed his baby calendar past her because he hadn’t received any sign-off from Lesina yesterday.

When Lily’s eyes glazed with fear and genuine disinterest, good old Jesse entered and asked him to move with a tender hand on Jonathan’s shoulder.

But Jonathan didn’t go out like that. He told Jesse to leave because he hadn’t really spoken to Lily yet. Dude, maybe stop thinking about your five-year plan and ask these women a question or two about yourself. Otherwise it only speaks to them.

He absolutely didn’t take advantage of his extra time with Lily and talked about being the most important person for him, or something that Dr. Phil and finally Lily owed equally when she offered herself a beer-struck potato stick for Jesse, when he kept his promise and came back to save her, although technically he had already secured a group date, a single date and a rose while enjoying the Argentine sunshine.

However, his special time did not last long after the seagulls were back, this time in the form of Aaron – who was only there to make sure that Lily did not continue to believe (due to his behavior alone) that he was cold and rude and not that Guy for Lesina.

His apology tour 2020 did it … for now. But we’ll come back to that.

Fortunately, after all the coming and going of a train station, Lily finally had a little break with Quinn.

And by taking a breather I mean 100 percent the type of breather you get when a sheet metal worker sticks your tongue in your throat for 31 seconds.

So sweet. So refreshing.

However, in the most emotional rose ceremony ever, Jonathan missed a rose and was loaded straight into the airport shuttle.

TVNZ

Attribution and pointer between Aaron and Logan.

He cried. Lesina cried. Lily was probably still trying to catch her breath, but looked genuinely upset. However, being a “nice guy” wasn’t enough.

After the tears dried and the sun rose for another day, it was time for a few solo dates.

I sighed when Art Green felt he needed to explain the concept of a treasure hunt – every six year old knows how a treasure hunt works, right? Not correct.

When he released Lily and Flynn and Lesina and Tavita on Buenos Aires, he risked never seeing them again, as the hunt for treasures (or historical landmarks) is certainly not one of their collective skills.

I’m not going to lie to see the boys in the house take part in their fresh fruit and vegetable Olympics, it was more interesting than to see the Bachelorettes and the two boys roaming the city.

These solo dates had absolutely no weight – Flynn is too young, even for Lily, and while Tavita was learning about his past struggle with depression and his tough childhood, Lesina clearly has a better all-round relationship with at least two other men.

Even the Bachelorettes got over it quickly and Lily suggested, “It’s fun, but we can’t do it anymore.”

Someone who didn’t mind today was Aaron. Well, nothing but to put the other guys in front of the camera.

Jesse rubbed him upside down (maybe for fun?), Marc wiped out the limelight (because he was obviously a stripper), and then there was Logan.

Ah yes, Logan, the one-trick pony. Logan, the man who is too romantic. Logan the sticky. Logan, the guy who could hear absolutely everything Aaron said.

When he called Aaron before the rest of the boys, it was painfully embarrassing. After all, Aaron was only indicted a few nights ago for doing Lesina Steve’s smoking habit. Three times and you’re the one with the (gossip) habit, buddy.

And yet, while ashamed, Logan wasn’t afraid to upset someone or hurt feelings (and Marc and Jesse really looked hurt when they were called loud and annoying).

No, Lesina’s favorite food technology teacher was worried about what he said could go back to his bachelorette and make him look bad.

I have a feeling that it won’t end well – and maybe Lily’s first impression was right. Maybe Aaron deserved it?