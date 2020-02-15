This article reveals some details about the February 16 episode of The Bachelorette.

The bachelorette cast continues to grow. After the shocking arrival of a second bachelor, Lily McManus, four new bachelors will crash the party.

The final twist in the series will have four men arrive in Argentina and the return of a previous candidate.

Mac Mataia, Michael Frood, Richie Boyens and Mike Bullot join The Bachelorette.

Elliott Gilchrist, who was kicked out of the series in the first episode, has been given a second chance and will rejoin the cast on Sunday night.

He and four others were flown to Argentina to mess things up and joined the cast of 10 remaining participants.

Gilchrist, a 32-year-old painter company owner who knows some magic tricks, shrugged off the show when he didn’t get a rose.

“Bald heads are not for everyone,” he said.

The bachelor Lesina Nakhid-Schuster later said that she had been thinking about sending him home.

Elliott Gilchrist went in the first episode and said, “Bald heads are not for everyone.” But the bald wizard didn’t give up.

The four newcomers are 27-year-old procurement consultant Mac Mataia, 29-year-old kūmara breeder Michael Frood, 32-year-old designer and cutter Richie Boyens and 35-year-old sailor Mike Bullot.

Wanaka fashion designer Boyens says it was nerve-wracking to be late for the show.

“It was the best of my comfort zone that I have ever been. I was very nervous!

“Meeting the new boys and girls was nerve-wracking and competing with so many guys for someone’s attention is something I wouldn’t normally do,” he says.

In addition to Gilchrist, 12 other men have already been eliminated.

The other intruders play down their nerves.

Mataia from Auckland says it is uncomfortable to fit into the boys’ clique – but in the end they are there for “true love”.

“I’m not entirely sure how they’ll take up when a new group of people come in and try to compete for this piece of true love. I have mixed feelings, but maybe the Bachelorettes are ready for new blood,” he said says.

The intruders will arrive in the next episode of The Bachelorette, which airs on TVNZ 2 on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.