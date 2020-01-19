‘The Bachelor’ Season 24: The craziest moments in GIFs

advertisement

Peter WeberThe bachelor season has had many memorable moments since its premiere in January 2020.

“It is such a crazy, unique experience to do this. And you think you know how it will go. Yes, it will be difficult, but I will do it,” the pilot told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2020. “And it’s really hard. And I made a lot of mistakes. I wasn’t perfect at all. But I only give myself this grace and I know that I’m not perfect and human, and it’s really difficult and confusing with so many Going out of people at the same time. So I would screw it up. And the first thing I told them, all women. I told them to expect that. “

Peter’s season had its first turmoil as a former Bachelorette Hannah Brown has shown.

“I mean, I fully understood their frustration. I was just as frustrated, if not more so. Peter said of his emotional conversation with the former pageant who had separated from him in Season 15 of The Bachelorette based on her hometown dates. “And the whole time I was talking to Hannah, I was thinking about what it would do to them. And I knew they had sacrificed their time to be there and give it a try with me. … From that moment on, I tried to do my best to really show them that I was willing to leave that in the past and just focus on them. “

While Peter’s journey to find love may be messy, he told us that he doesn’t regret his time on the show.

“I have no regrets because I’m human again,” he said. “I’m not perfect. And I learned from mistakes I made.”

Scroll through the unforgettable moments of season 24 – so far:

