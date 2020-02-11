Surprisingly, what we found to be the greatest moment from Monday’s February 10 episode “The Bachelor” wasn’t from one of the women (shocking, as we know). It was the amount of screen time and attention that Peter Weber’s fresh scar got that really stunned us!

I FALL IN LOVE

This week we went straight into the first one-on-one interview with Madison Prewett. This southern beauty explored a Peruvian fishing village with Peter, where they playfully caught fish. Of course, a single rocky boat would not be enough, so they moved to a nice yacht to talk to.

Madison let Peter know that she really likes him and can see a future with him (keyword Peter’s PDA). Let’s just say we think they spent more time smooching than looking at the views.

Madison later spoke about her belief, noting that it is not only important to her, but that she wants a husband who shares the same values. Her wish is to be mentally pushed by her husband and to raise her children with similar values. Even though he was listening seriously, you could tell from Peter’s facial expressions that he wasn’t on the same side.

Peter opened up and let her know that he grew up in a Christian home and it is something he thinks is important, but he is not as strong in his belief as he would like to be.

We really saw her honesty in this conversation, but what happened after Peter’s break was pretty shocking. He finally let Madison know that he fell in love with her … and maybe she was the only one who received this confirmation last night (clearly, she’s the frontrunner)! Apparently she got a rose.

LAMAS AND GOOD MOODS

While Madison was still in love, Peter took Natasha to her first one-on-one interview. Frankly, this date felt like having dinner with two colleagues. She kept telling the producers that she felt that she was in good hands, but we weren’t sure where she got it from. They found toy llamas as they explored the city and Natasha joked that one of them had a baby (shivered). Gosh, Peter finds it hard to come up with a rebuttal, and frankly he didn’t. He just looked at her strangely and then tried to laugh at it.

If you didn’t notice, the mood was just weird and finally Natasha was sent home without a rose (cut to a random man who throws out the suitcase).

Rumbling through the country

Nothing says “enjoying the landscape of Peru” as rumbling off-road vehicles, right? Kelsey had the last one-on-one interview in this episode and it took place in the beautiful landscape of Peru. They decided it would be fun to run up the hill (might have told you, big mistake), and for a few seconds we were left with recordings of both breathing deeply into their microphones. You then take in the view. No, not the scenery, but from each other (PDA again, please). If you haven’t noticed this yet, physical touch is Peter’s most important love language!

Kelsey has had a difficult time holding together emotionally and cried a lot about Peter. However, this date was full of laughter and fun. During dinner, sweet Peter thought it would be a good idea to say that this date was less emotional. Great intention, but Kelsey became defensive and let Peter know that it was okay to show feelings (Peter wanted to take his words back … awkward).

The date ended with Kelsey finding out about her complex family dynamics when Peter met her family. He appreciated her honesty and gave her the Date Rose.

CUT THE TENSION

This three-on-one meeting was frankly strange, but here’s a quick recap. Hannah Ann, Kelley and Victoria F. all landed on that date. Hannah Ann read Peter a note (don’t forget how she dots every “I” with heart) about what he means to her. Victoria became Miss Sassy Pants and told Peter that he was always in good spirits with her. Obviously frustrated, Peter defended himself and tried to understand Victoria’s aggressive stance. Honestly, the whole date pouted, but somehow got a rose (confused). It doesn’t seem like it wants to be there, but it does at the same time.

However, it was Kelley who threw us the curveball. Even before meeting, she told Hannah Ann and Victoria that she wanted to throw her in front of a bus so she could be the only one with Peter (sorry, what ?!). Then once a day she pretended to have the rose in her pocket with the arrogance of pretense. She couldn’t be serious about Peter and it came across insincere.

Ultimately, Peter was fed up with Kelley and sent her home. (Hipp hurray!)

Although Kelley was the one who was sent home, for some reason Hannah Ann yelled at us (girl, you have a rose. Breathe). We are not quite sure what caused this.

Bye, bye, bye

The following people went home in this episode: Natasha Parker & Kelley Flanagan

Poke your ears

The biggest tea we have next week: Madison’s father won’t give Peter his blessing during the dates in his hometown! It will be interesting to see how this conversation develops and how it is addressed to Madison (the popcorn is already popping).

Country singers you forgot started on reality television:

,