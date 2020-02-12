SAN DIEGO – The new hippo baby at the San Diego Zoo is healthy, happy and damn adorable.

The San Diego Union Tribune reports that the 70-pound female calf was born on Saturday and eats alert, active, and good. The baby has been the ninth offspring of Funani the hippopotamus since she arrived at the zoo in 1995.

“The new calf was active from the start and kept Funani busy,” wrote Jennifer Chapman, the zoo’s senior wildlife care specialist, in an email to the newspaper. “Funani definitely has his hands full.”

The calf was bred by a hippopotamus named Otis from East Africa. He was brought to the zoo in 2009 to breed with Funani. The parents and baby are the zoo’s only hippos.

Funani’s other eight calves. were transferred to other institutions.

