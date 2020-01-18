advertisement

Donn Dears is very concerned about the latest news on climate change.

“My biggest concern is that the hysteria of climate change could lead us to make some very bad decisions about energy consumption and development,” he says.

Donn Dears recently poses in his office with a portrait of President Ronald Reagan. Dears visited the Reagan Ranch in California several times and drove to the Young America’s Foundation, the organization that owns the ranch.

Unlike many who view greenhouse gases as harmful to the planet, Dears disagrees.

“I have been dealing with this issue for 20 years and I believe that it is not an existential threat,” he says.

In his various non-fiction and fiction books, Dears refers to the work of bestseller Michael Crichton, who compared environmental protection with religion in a speech to the Commonwealth Club in 2003. Crichton, who died in 2008, asked: “How can we free environmental protection from the clutches of religion and return to a scientific discipline?”

My loved ones do not dispute that the planet Earth is warming up, but this agreement has a limitation.

“It has warmed by one and a half degrees in the last 100 years,” he says. “The problem is not that it warms up. It is what causes the warming.”

Dears disagrees that carbon dioxide and methane – the most common greenhouse gases – pose a major threat.

The latest book by Donn Dears reports on the rise of alternative and fossil fuels and how their energy affects our lives and the global economy. He will have his book at the 2020 Central Florida Book Expo on Sunday January 26th at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

“If you look back over the past 10,000 years – since the last ice age – there were more warmer periods, then there was a cooling off. You can go back 1000 years and it was warmer than today. Go back 2000 years to the warm Roman period when it was warmer than today. “

Dears’ argument has two reasons: it doesn’t heat up nearly as quickly as it was predicted in the past, and we don’t have the knowledge or technology to replace fossil fuels with alternative energy sources.

He adds that he is certainly not against continuing research into alternative fuels and energy.

“Whatever will happen will happen because of the economic situation,” he says.

According to Dears, electric trucks and vehicles are an example of economic driving conditions. Natural gas has an efficiency of 63 percent in electricity generation. The internal combustion engine has an efficiency of around 30 percent.

“But,” he continues, “about 80 percent of our energy comes from fossil fuels and there is no way to replace it immediately and economically.”

Dears estimates that it would cost about $ 19 trillion – roughly the amount of our current public debt – to eliminate fossil fuels today. Much of this cost was for energy storage devices (batteries) that would have to be replaced every ten years at a cost of another $ 19 trillion.

“We should use more nuclear fuel,” he recommends.

Dears is also excited about the prospect of fusion as an energy source, but so far more energy is required to trigger the reaction than is generated. Dears cites a project in Europe that has a 10-year period to get a fusion reactor up and running.

“There is a group in Washington State that is working on it,” he says. “Research should continue. It is great.”

Dears grew up in Manhattan during World War II, when many articles were rationed and adults were frugal, and remembered the recent Great Depression. “I was a bad student at the time,” he recalls. “But I made it a habit of going to the planetarium and the natural history museum.”

He loved the ocean and attended engineering studies at the US Merchant Marine Academy. The curriculum alternated one school year, followed by a year at sea on a merchant ship.

“I saw the world when I was 19,” he recalls.

Upon graduation, Dears got an engineering position at General Electric, which was interrupted by active service with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. At that time he had married Marian, his wife of over 53 who died in 2007. She was a concert pianist trained by Julliard and attended an all-girls college near its Marine Academy. The two schools often had a dance partnership, and Donn’s scheduled date was Florence Henderson (who later became famous as a mother in The Brady Bunch). But he liked Marian better and Florence had to find another date.

Dears returned to the US from Korea and switched from one GE job to a better one. On the way, he was trained in many different aspects of the business and spent several years building joint ventures in the Middle East and other areas.

In 1998, the Young Americas Foundation acquired President Ronald Reagan’s ranch, Rancho del Cielo, in Santa Barbara, California. After Dears retired to the Chicago area in 2007, he received a direct email from the ranch and the foundation.

“It caught my attention,” Dears recalls, adding that he went on a cruise with the foundation and then visited the ranch. “They brought high school and college students and taught them about Reagan, his beliefs, and conservative thoughts,” said Dears.

He became a donor, visited the ranch several times, and crosses with the group annually.

While the cliché of engineers is of people who are not writers, Dears writes every day and writes articles on his blog www.powerforusa.com every week.

“Most of my articles deal with an aspect of energy,” he says.

Dears writes from the study in his home in the village of Collier, where he has lived since 2015. His most recent article looks at the Carrington event, which occurred in 1859, when a strong coronal mass ejection – solar flare – triggered the largest geomagnetic storm record. A similar event today could damage communication, damage satellites and disrupt the power grid.

Dears says he has another book in the “embryonic phase” that deals with energy auctions and the inside world of energy management and distribution.

“It’s a bit controversial,” he notes. “Yes, of course,” he adds with a straight face.

John W. Prince is a writer and villager. More information is available at www.GoMyStory.com. If you know someone with a good story, contact John at John@GoMyStory.com.

