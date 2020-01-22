The Australians warned not to watch out for deadly funnel-web spiders

advertisement

SOMERSBY – Australia has already dealt with extreme fires, floods and hail this year. Now experts are warning people to watch out for deadly funnel-web spiders, as there are “perfect conditions” for the arachnids to thrive.

Native to the damp forest regions of Eastern Australia, some funnel net types are known for their highly toxic and fast-acting poison. The Australian reptile park in Somersby, New South Wales, announced on Wednesday that spider activity has increased in recent days.

“Because of the recent rain and the hot days we are experiencing, funnel-web spiders will start to move,” said park spokesman Daniel Rumsey in a video posted on Facebook.

advertisement

“Funnel-web spiders are potentially one of the most dangerous spiders on the planet in terms of human bite, and we have to take them very seriously.”

Australia has been hit by the worst forest fires in decades, and much of the country has been devastated since the beginning of the fire season in late July. Nationwide, at least 28 people have died – and in the state of New South Wales alone, more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.

Heavy thunderstorms provided relief in some areas at the end of last week, although flash floods brought new risks. Parts of southeastern Australia were also hit by hailstones the size of golf balls large enough to smash car windows and injure birds less than 24 hours after the region was hit by massive dust storms.

ABC Pest Control Sydney owner Warren Bailey told CNN that funnel nets are usually active in the summer, but spider time came later than usual this year because the weather has been “very dry” in recent months.

“Your poison is quite poisonous and can kill someone,” he said. “The funnel nets have now run out of recent rains, and they can get into people’s houses on the floor or from the roof.”

,

advertisement