Australian singer-songwriter Harmony Byrne may have been born an ocean away from America, but she knows exactly how to write a song that feels like a classic American ballad.

This is an example of Byrne’s latest single: an introspective tune called “Good Idea”.

What does it actually mean for a song to feel like a classic American ballad? For starters, it’s subjective – so it depends on who you ask – but for me it certainly doesn’t mean creating images of bald eagles and American flags. No, a song that really feels like a classic American ballad takes you to this “special place”. This dusty, nostalgic and magical place makes you feel equally melancholic and calm.

And this is where “Good Idea” sends you.

Equipped with acoustic guitars and a dreamy pedal steel, Byrne takes you on a six-minute journey that ends musically between Faye Webster and Neil Young. Lyrically the melody tries to tackle some assignable truths of human experience – and it does so in an intimate and tactful way.

“I lived in Norway to think about my life and that of the people in my home country,” Byrne told the American songwriter. “This song is not about the joy of life, but the tragedies. It’s about how rude we are, how lonely we are, how unfair governments are and how scared we are. It’s about social pressure, depression, Addiction and death. It’s about the choices we make that can have an indelible impact on us and others. ”

The single is before Byrne’s debut album Heavy Doors, which is due to be released in spring.

Listen to Harmony Byrne’s newest single “Good Idea”: