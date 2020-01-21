The Australian Prime Minister says that burns with risk reduction are climate action

advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has argued that reducing risks is an action against climate change and said that a royal commission for the bushfire crisis in Australia would last no longer than six months.

Amid Labor’s strong criticism of the government’s emission reduction target and the use of transfer credits to meet this, Mr. Morrison said that hazard reduction combustion would have a more concrete effect on fire risk.

“You talk about action against climate change, that’s what it is.

“Hazard reduction is action to take into account the climate in which we live, which is a more challenging environment for the coming decade and beyond,” Morrison said.

In an interview with Sky News, Mr. Morrison said that hazard reduction was just as important as emission reduction and I think many would claim more because it has an even more direct, practical impact on the safety of a person entering a bushfire season. .

He said that a royal commission for the fires should last no longer than six months and should begin a rapid audit of measures recommended by the dozens of previous forest fire investigations in Australia.

But any new research should look at Australia’s performance in adapting to warmer summers, including whether the country should set national targets for reducing hazards, he said.

“There are clear rules and regulations for transparency, we always report what our emission reductions are,” said Morrison. “But there is no national reporting system across the country to keep track of how the hazard reduction is progressing.”

With regard to risk reduction measures, Morrison mentioned native vegetation laws – although he did not propose changes to those laws – and grazing in national parks.

Experts have warned that increasing the burning of the hazards is unlikely to be effective against many of the fires observed this summer, while other experts have argued that more funding is needed to maintain burns at current levels.

Morrison criticized his government’s goal in 2030 as “misinformation,” saying that other comparable countries had less ambitious goals and Australia achieved and defeated its goals.

