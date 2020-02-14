supplied

Auckland hair and beauty specialist Daxa Solanki offers her services once a week free of charge for the disabled and the elderly.

An Auckland beauty specialist has come up with a novel idea to help older and disabled people in the community look better and feel better.

Daxa Solanki from Hans Beauty and Hair Studio in Otahuhu and Amy’s unisex hairdressing salon organize a free “Pampering Day” for senior citizens and the disabled every Tuesday from 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Solanki, who has been in the Auckland beauty industry for 20 years, came up with the idea when one of her older parishioners had difficulty climbing the stairs to visit her upstairs salon.

For Solanki, who has always wanted to become a social worker, this is a way to give something back to the community – by helping the vulnerable.

“One day when I was doing something downstairs when I met one of my older customers who wanted to see me but couldn’t climb the stairs,” Solanki told Radio Tarana.

“So I thought let me think about something that could help me, so I met with people from the Otahuhu community and told them about my idea, and they thought it was great and could definitely help me.

“So I said if you could find me a place where everyone could access it would be great, so they did it and it’s great,” said Solanki.

Solanki and her team recently partnered with Amy from the Amy Unisex Hair Salon to host a free pop-up pampering day for the disabled and the elderly at Otahuhu Youth Space at 12-16 High Street.

Given the success of the pop-up pampering day, Solanki decided to hold the free sessions at the same location every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The free service includes threading eyebrows, chin, haircut and styling – all for free.