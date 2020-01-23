advertisement

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, questions the new corruption perception index of Transparency International for Nigeria.

Transparency International, on the Corruption Perceptions Index 2019, Nigeria ranked 146 out of 180 countries.

The measurement is based on a scale of 0 to 100 with a 0 score that is considered “very corrupt” and 100 score – “very clean”, and Nigeria scored 26, which is even lower than the score of 27/100 from last year.

In an interview on Channels TV, Malami said about the government’s fight against corruption, more has been done and they will continue to make double efforts, PM News reports.

In the fight against corruption, we have done more, we have done more and we will continue to do more from inherent conviction and the will on our part to fight corruption without other considerations regarding Transparency International’s assessment. .

Our determination to fight corruption is inherent and indeed without external considerations, we will continue to do more and we will redouble our efforts.

He stated that:

We have done more in the area of ​​legislation, we have done more in the area of ​​enforcement, we have done more in the area of ​​the recovery of looted assets, and we have demonstrated extraordinary political goodwill in the area of ​​political goodwill.

