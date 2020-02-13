Arizona state-of-the-art softball, led by fourth-year Trisha Ford, has some higher expectations until 2020, after being rated in four different pre-season surveys at the start of the season. (Photo by Reno Del Toro / Cronkite News)

TEMPE – Although last season was a relative success for ASU softball, coach Trisha Ford must remember to be patient with her team.

In what some saw as the first year of a transition period for the program, the Sun Devils continued their victories in 2019, going from 35 to 20.

This strong performance has helped to boost the momentum for the program by 2020. Even so, Ford hopes that if the Sun Devils continue to improve as they expect, the need to be patient will be eliminated.

“Patience is not my forte … but I don’t want it to be,” Ford said last week. “I want them to demand greatness from themselves. I don’t want us to be good, I want us to be great, and I don’t say that as a softball player. I say that as human beings. If you want to be good and average, we don’t go well together. However, if you want to be great, this is the program for you.

ASU expectations are high this year as it finished in the top 25 in four different pre-season polls released in late January, including a 20th high in the FloSoftball leaderboard. However, according to Ford, national attention isn’t important in the big scheme of things.

“It’s nice, 100 percent nice, but it means nothing,” said Ford. “I want to know who will win the dogfight, because that’s how the season will be.” It will not be who comes out of the gate immediately.

“We’re going to play Pac-12, and it’s going to be tough, but who’s going to win the dogfight?” That’s the kind of DNA I want in this program that we’re growing, building, and learning, but who’s going to get the last blow in the end? I am very confident that we have these ingredients to get a good punch at the end of the season. “

The Sun Devils’ quest to be the last in the end started last weekend at the Kajikawa Classic, where they won four games and lost two in an impressive show. The team had a new look compared to last year when almost half of the players on the squad – eight newbies and three transfers – started their ASU careers at the event.

Due to the high number of newcomers, Ford knows which lessons they need to teach their young team so that they get where they want them to be.

“Part of being great is … the stuff that is heavy and that other people don’t do day after day,” Ford said. “Patience, I’m probably not very strong at it, but I’m very happy and satisfied with our progress, I think they just did a great job of really doing this thing right and being able to unite and move forward.

“It’s really about being where our feet are planted. I think they know that (the next step in the off-season) will happen if they follow the process and the program. They believe in what we do do here, and we have proven that what we do here achieves these results. “

However, this young squad is not without experience as many of the team’s greatest contributors were present for the post-season run 2019. Some also played in the 2018 team that earned a place in the Women’s College World Series. One of the members who played a big role last season is senior pitcher Samantha Mejia, who sees the end of last year as a good building block for the 2020 campaign.

“I think for many of us we weren’t shocked or surprised at how far we went,” said Mejia about last season. “I think because there were so many adversities with our team last year, we didn’t see how much talent we still had. When we ended our season as we did against Alabama when we saw that and then came back it was like we could have done so much more. The way we built this year is so exciting to see what we can do this year. “

Senior outfielder Kindra Hackbarth has been at each of the team’s last two playoff games, giving her an idea of ​​what championship-caliber teams look like.

“We were in a bad mood and went shopping,” said Hackbarth when asked what made the 2018 team so successful. “I think it’s just about shopping. It doesn’t matter what your talent is, it’s about your work ethic and how much you push each other. You just have to really shop and believe what Coach Ford wants , and believe in each other and turn your back on each other. “

In addition to all the new faces, Ford cites the main difference between the teams from 2019 and 2020 as the close bond that exists between all players.

“There are a lot of things I love about this team, but I think what I love most about them is their chemistry,” said Ford. “When players come to my office and say,” I was there never part of something that feels like this in my life, “it means we have it. We did it right and we’re moving in a good direction. Having players really happy when they work hard and do diving games and all that stuff and that energy is good, really is, we got it. “

The players agree with this feeling as many of them have expressed their affinity for the tight atmosphere that has been in the team this season.

“I just love how we got very close,” said senior infielder Bella Loomis. “We have a lot of different players who put a lot of different things on the table. I’m just really excited to see what everyone can do.”

The second outfielder Yannira Acuña added: “What I like best about this team is that we are like a family. We have so much energy and our team chemistry is so good right now.”

This chemistry is an important reason why Ford believes that the Sun Devils are not only focused on success in 2020, but also in the long term.

“We’re about to break this thing open,” said Ford. “Over the next few years, this program is going to be insanely good, and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m excited to see what this season does and then move on.”