Remy Martin # 1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils responds to the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half of the NCAAB game at Desert Financial Arena on December 14, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated Bulldogs 79-59. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

TEMPE, Arizona – When the U.S. state battles the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, the basketball rivalry will charge the crowd in the Desert Financial Arena with electric power alone.

But for the Sun Devils it is a must no matter what the atmosphere is.

“We know there will be a battle there,” said ASU coach Bobby Hurley on Thursday. “I am excited that Romello (white) is at full strength and hopefully he will be the way he is normally. But it is a collective thing. They (the wildcats) are a great size around the basket and a lot of talent. “

White, a top striker, fought the Wildcats earlier this month, missing all three of his field goal attempts and both free throws in just over 23 minutes of play. Overall, the Sun Devils showed a delay that was manifested during their offensive and resulted in a loss of 28 games. The Sun Devils were bad at free throwing, making only eight out of 19 attempts and worse from the 3-point arc when they achieved a bleak 14 percent connection on three of their 21 attempts.

“They see each game as its own entity,” said Hurley. “That’s how I see this particular game. There’s a lot of craze in college basketball this year, and when you’re done with your game, you just have to let go and think about the next one.

“Well, I don’t think we’re really dealing with the first game or what the score was. I don’t think it will have a big impact on Saturday night.”

But there will be a crucial factor.

The Sun Devils are tasked with limiting three wildcats that are Pac-12 statistical leaders. Freshman Guard Nico Mannion leads the Pac-12 with 6.1 templates per game. Guard Josh Green is seventh with 1.6 steals per game. And newcomer Zeke Nnaji ranks ninth in the league with 16.7 points per game.

In the meantime, the Sun Devils are working with a healthier Romello, but security guard Jaelen House is listed in day-to-day business and in the concussion log. Security guard Remy Martin continues to boast of his teammates while scoring 20 points or more in six games.

But Martin needs help and relies on White to do it.

“How he (white) played and how he selflessly hands out the ball … he’s ready,” said Martin. “He trained really well, so we’ll all be ready to fight and give you a good one.”

He also selected teammate Taeshon Cherry.

“Taeshon, he hit his shots in practice,” added Martin. “He played hard in the defensive area, a little smarter (and) paid attention to small details in the defensive area that a lot of people don’t focus on. He does a great job by including himself and making sure that he changes when necessary.”

If the ASU (2-3, 11-7) is well in the middle of the Pac-12 Conference race, a Sun Devils victory against the Wildcats (3-2, 13-5) would be a decisive impetus for winning the next week street games in Washington State (3-4, 12-8) and Washington (2-5, 12-8).

“It’s a very winning game (and) the conference is now as it is,” said Martin. “They’re all beating each other. This will be a huge win for us to get us going. I think once we get started and have some wins it will be difficult for us to deal with Some of the guys have never felt the success of winning that comes before. If that happens we will be very hard to deal with. ”

