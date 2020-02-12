Alonzo Verge, 11, of Arizona, USA shoots a free throw against UCLA during a NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona. (AP Photo / Darryl Webb)

In the recent defeat of men’s basketball in the US state of Arizona, a 67:65 defeat against the US state of Washington on January 29, the Sun Devils went 8:15 out of the free-throw line.

In the next three games, ASU scored a total of 55 free throws. It happened to win all three.

Focusing on small details like free throws and getting 50-50 balls has helped the Sun Devils put together their mini-winning streak, head coach Bobby Hurley said on Doug & Wolf of 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station on Wednesday.

“We talked a lot about details after the game in Washington State,” said Hurley. “Really, a soul was looking for the blueprints of success. I know it’s clichéd, but I’m just trying not to do more than we can get out there. “

In the first seven games of the conference game, ASU shot 61.6% from the free throw line.

Since that loss in Washington State, the Sun Devils have shot 78.6% off the line. They made 27 of 33 free throws in the four-point win in Washington. The Sun Devils have only scored one field goal against USC in the last 11 minutes, but with 16 of 20 free throws in the game, they held out aggressively and made a comeback.

“It was not very difficult for anyone to score,” said Hurley. “In this game, as the coaching staff, we focused on it again and again: ‘Let’s keep going, don’t get bored when we stop out there, we need all 50-50s, loose balls, everything that goes with it to be important win. ‘ “

The last seven opponents of the ASU have all shot below 42%. The Sun Devils have recovered well – UCLA’s five offensive rebounds were the lowest of the season, and the USC that led the conference snapped just one more board than the ASU.

The three-game winning streak has brought ASU back to the periphery of the NCAA tournament, but Hurley said the team isn’t talking about it yet. They focus on winning the regular Pac-12 season.

That sounds like coaching, but only 1.5 games back from first place in Colorado, with eight games remaining, ASU improves the overall rating.

“The regular Pac-12 season is within striking distance,” said Hurley. “There are a number of teams that have the ability to do so if they keep winning, and I think this is our current mindset.”

ASU is out this week to face Stanford (16-7, 5-5) and Cal (10-13, 4-6).

The two Northern California teams set a home record of 22: 5 this year.

“Stanford has an NCAA tournament season. They both defend really well, especially at home, so our defense has to travel with us because I think they will get their stops,” said Hurley. “It looks like both games would be low-score games unless we can do some kind of offensive performance. “

