R.J. Dabovich started its first season in Arizona State on the starting rotation. Now he’s closer. (Photo by Brady Vernon / Cronkite News)

TEMPE, Arizona – It has been difficult to find steady production on the hill in the past four seasons of tenure for Tracy Smith, the baseball coach of the US state of Arizona. Outside of the second round of 2019, Alec Marsh was simply not consistently represented with the high-end weapons.

As the 2020 season approaches and expectations for a team of senior recruits rise, Smith could finally have the guy he can rely on to end the ninth inning: right-handed R.J. Dabovich from Highland.

“He has one of the better weapons in the country,” said Smith. “We’re six to eight games better last year if we exclude these (games).”

Pitching trainer Jason Kelly strongly agreed.

“It changes everything,” said Kelly. “In all the good teams I’ve been on, there was someone we could rely on, sometimes for six outs. It shortens the game, especially when you look down and there are things that he has.

“It’s not just a closer one with a good reputation. You speak from 95 to 98 (miles per hour) with a repertoire in the big league.”

The inability to end games has set the Sun Devils ablaze throughout the 2019 season, including a 10-2 lead against Southern Mississippi in the Baton Rouge Regional, which knocked the ASU out of the 2019 NCAA tournament and a permanent up and down Has left the ASU list.

The thin pitching stick, which had been worn down by injuries and fatigue throughout the season, had not been defined. Dabovich, who had started in a qualifier against Stony Brook the day before, could only watch from the bank.

The junior college transfer started its first season in Tempe in the starting rotation, with the motto every Sunday. He struggled with commands and missing bats when the conference game was going around, but it was an arm injury that pulled him out of circulation for three weeks on April 7 after a USC game that he only held for 2.1 innings.

Three weeks later in Seattle, Dabovich returned in a different role. After his team had taken the first two games of a series with Washington 9: 6 in the eighth inning, Smith challenged his hard-dipped right-hander to take the hardest hit, the husky cast, junior catcher Nick Kahle, who had left the Sun Devils last afternoon.

Dabovich made Khale appear on the infield to get out of the traffic jam. After the Sun Devils added two more runs in the ninth inning, Dabovich came back and struck aside to save a game in the series for ASU.

For Smith and Kelly, who were watching from the Washington Dugout, this was a sign of the future.

Dabovich, who mixes change, curveball and slider with his fastball, which reaches the upper limit at 98 mph, is ready to take on any role that the coaching staff gives him.

“I love living under pressure. In these situations (where) it is the turn of the game, ”he said. “You know, one out, two out, whatever, bases loaded, whatever happens, you put a lot of pressure on yourself, all eyes on you, so it’s like a different animal and a different atmosphere. It’s on everyone Case exciting puts a lot of pressure on you. “

Dabovich followed his appearance as Shutout Relief with six more games from the Bullpen before being used in the regional competition against Stony Brook.

Dabovich came out of the Bullpen before arriving in Tempe, as a junior at Pueblo West High School in Colorado (recording a minus of 0.27 ERA) and a few times at Central Arizona Community College the year before he joined ASU ,

“If you have a guy like that – the stuff he has; Now, unlike one game per weekend (or week), he has the ability to influence three (games), ”said Smith. “It’s good to see because he doesn’t have to preserve it. He can just let it out.”

Dabovich did the same job in the summer between his second and second seasons. He competed for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League, which is widely regarded as the best summer college league in the country. While throwing on the Cape under Chatham trainer Tom Holiday, Dabovich only worked in two to four hour stations, so the Colorado native could dial in for shorter periods of time.

“With shorter stays, you know, I’m involved in this role too,” he said. “I think it helped me a lot with my transition earlier this year.”

The short stays led to a ton of summer success for Dabovich: seven appearances, 3.31 ERA in 19 innings and 29 eliminations in just five walks, a large number for someone struggling to walk through his spring campaign (26 in 53 innings) , ,

Kelly entered campus to revive the pitching stick that had landed at the end of Pac-12 after three years (4.93 ERA in 2019; 4.72 in 2018; 5.54 in 2017), and was impressed by what he saw in Dabovich.

“He was incredible,” said Kelly. “There was always talent, there was always speed, there was always a repertoire. It was just about more consistency. I know that he did very well last year and did very well on the Cape. I think the confidence was great for him.

“He feels really good about what he can do. He is under a lot of pressure to be good and he was nothing but great. “

The last time the Sun Devils reached Omaha in 2010 was that they relied on the right arm of the American closer Jordan Swagerty, who set a school record of 14 parades this year. If the Devils are to return to the College World Series for the first time in a decade, they will likely need a man like Dabovich to get there.