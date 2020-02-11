Bloomberg

The Vanguard Group headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

For asset managers, an old saw remains constant: the big ones are getting bigger and bigger.

Add a footnote to this idea: Much of this growth is led by exchange-traded funds.

These findings come from Morningstar’s 2019 fund flow report, which was released on Tuesday. Morningstar data for the year shows what it calls an “oligopoly” among fund families with Vanguard and BlackRock

The table below shows the assets of individual companies in 2019 and 2018, the net inflow in 2019 and the organic growth rate in 2019, i.e. how much money it attracted from investors and not through acquisitions.

Assets under management, billions, 2019 Assets under management, billions, 2018 Estimated net inflows 2019 Organic growth rate 2019 Vanguard 5,958 4,712 263 5.6% BlackRock & iShares 3,409 2,704 298 11.0% Fidelity 2,889 2,287 193 8.4% American Funds 1,790 1,460 3 0.2% JPMorgan 1,116,942 95 10.1% State Street 886 703 28 4.0% Invesco 823 Source 736 -38 -5.1% T. Rowe Price 721 591 -11 -1.9% Pimco 634 530 72 13.5% Amundi 580 534 15 2.8%: Morningstar Direct Asset-Flow, as of December 31, 2019

“It is a reminder that wealth and flows remain fairly concentrated in such a wide universe of asset managers,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of fund research at CFRA.

Morningstar’s data shows that BlackRock pulled Vanguard off the market for the first time since 2013 in terms of inflows – if not many times over. But Vanguard is still the forefather of total assets under management, with a whopping 75% more than BlackRock and more than double that of No. 3 Fidelity of money held.

The share of assets in the top 10 companies in the top 2 is relatively constant from year to year: BlackRock and Vanguard had a share of 49% in 2018 and a share of 50% in 2019.

BlackRock’s impressive presentation in 2019 shows how it “benefited from the growing demand for index-based strategies, particularly ETFs,” said Rosenbluth. In particular, Rosenbluth confirms the growing demand for ETF products in Europe: BlackRock is “by far the industry leader” worldwide, while Vanguard holds a dominant position in the USA.

A similar dynamic could be behind Pimco’s strong organic growth rate: Pimco is number 9 in assets, but saw the fastest pace of growth in 2019, largely thanks to its experience as a manager of active fixed income ETFs.

In fact, investor demand for bond ETFs was so high that BlackRock’s domestic fixed-rate transportation was worth $ 14 billion in 2019.

