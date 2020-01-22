The art of the deal

advertisement

In recent years, there has been a “merger frenzy” in which small and medium-sized CPA companies (with annual sales between $ 10 and $ 24 million) of larger CPA companies with a strong brand and a track record of average to above average equity Partner profitability were taken over. In the meantime, companies with annual sales between $ 25 and over $ 100 million have experienced significant “consolidation.”

The “merger madness” and “consolidation” will continue (at least in the near future) due to a combination of the following challenges:

Since the financial crisis in 2008, the profitability of equity partners has decreased due to slow organic growth.

The inability to find experienced, professional talent;

An aging baby boomer population where older partners (key generators of new business) are retiring at a rapid pace;

Concerns about significant investments in technology and personnel and their impact on profitability;

Converting (when companies pursue higher-margin businesses) from the traditional CPA business model to a professional service company model that requires significant investment in talent and acquisitions;

The need to strengthen partner talent, references and the ability to compete with larger customers;

Leadership issues.

As a result, there is a good chance that your CPA company, either as an acquirer or an acquirer, will conclude a strategic transaction or business in the near future.

The practice payment (i.e., price paid) for CPA companies with annual sales between $ 10 million and over $ 100 million is based on a multiple of annual sales (typically between 75 and 100 percent), although there are exceptions that are both below that also lie above). The multiple varies and depends on the profitability that the bottom line is distributed to the equity partners.

For smaller companies with annual sales of less than $ 25 million, experience has shown that many of these companies face serious succession issues and typically improve partner talent, audit or tax quality, size, and profitability of customers, IT systems, marketing, etc. It is assumed that the profitability of a company (distributed to the equity partners) is generally between 37 and 50 percent (although there are exceptions that both include and are also higher), since the partners average between 1,500 and 1,800 billable hours per year.

When a $ 20 million company with a 40 percent profitability of equity partners is acquired, the practice payment is typically around $ 20 million. If a $ 20 million company is acquired with a 60 percent return on equity, the practice payment will be approximately $ 24 million.

For companies with annual sales of up to $ 100 million, experience has shown that many of these companies want to be associated with a larger brand in order to strengthen their talent and customer credentials as partners and improve their competitiveness for larger customers. Succession problems are also a problem, but to a lesser extent than companies with annual sales of less than $ 25 million. The expectation is that a company’s profitability (to equity partners) tends to be between 32 and 37 percent (although there are exceptions that are both below and above) since the partners average between 1,200 and 1,500 per year hours are billable

When an $ 80 million company with a 37 percent return on equity is acquired, the practice payment is typically around $ 80 million. When an $ 80 million company with a 60 percent return on equity is acquired, the practice payment is approximately $ 96 million.

CPA mergers and consolidations are also likely to continue as acquirers need talent and critical mass to fund their investments and survive in the market. The transactions are usually structured as asset purchases. In general, acquired firm partners join the acquiring company as either equity or non-equity partners with the rights and obligations set out in the acquiring company’s partnership agreement, unless expressly changed in the respective supplementary agreements , The partnership agreement contains the usual restrictive requirements for customers and employees after a partner has left the company.

Individuals admitted as equity partners make various capital contributions (venture capital) under the terms of the acquiring company’s partnership agreement (typically approximately $ 100,000 upon admission and up to $ 350,000 over time, with annual deposits after the initial $ 100,000 6 to 10 percent are together with the right to prepay up to $ 350,000 at any time). The proceeds from the acquisition of the fixed assets of the acquired company can be offset against the capital contribution. Capital contributions bear interest of around 10 percent per annum.

The total remuneration for acquired fixed partners in the two years after graduation (the “guarantee years”) is guaranteed at least to their total remuneration for the year before the graduation, provided that the total acquired fixed income and profits remain at the same level as for the previous year the conclusion. The remuneration would be reduced proportionately in the event of a decline in revenue and / or profitability. Acquired steady partners will be considered for discretionary bonuses as earnings and / or profitability increase. The distribution of the remuneration among the acquired partners is at the discretion of the acquired company representatives, subject to an appropriate right of examination of the acquiring company.

Compensation would be paid in accordance with the terms of the acquiring company’s social contract and compensation plan, however, it is assumed that during the guarantee years, at no point in the year will a newly approved partner receive cash flow after tax (assuming target sales and profitability are achieved ) below the cash flow after taxes that was generated in the year before closing

Acquired corporate partners will receive a practice sum, which will be divided among the acquired corporate partners before completion, as determined by the representatives of the acquired companies, subject to the right of an acquiring company to be appropriately reviewed. Each permanent partner acquired is entitled to his or her benefits upon resignation from the receiving company (provided the partner has stayed with the company for at least four years), which is paid over a period of ten years from the date of withdrawal. The acquired fixed partners would be entitled to receive consideration for the exercise of the acquiring fixed pension plan (instead of the above-mentioned practice remuneration) based on the future benefit.

The “art of deal” is a sensitive negotiation between buyers and sellers. The best deals are cut when there is both an educated consumer as a buyer and an educated consumer as a seller and there is an understanding that there must be reasonable give and take. A deep understanding of the prices paid and the important conditions and agreement points leads to efficiency gains in the transaction process, which usually involves starts and stops and can take months to complete.

