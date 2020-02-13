According to Doug Browe, art professor at Mendocino College, it is in everyday moments when people are connected in a real and substantive way. These moments, which are responsible for the almost complete design of a lived life, are the creative cornerstone on which the gallery show “Everyday People” was built. The exhibition, curated by Sacramento artist Manuel Fernando Rios, opened on Thursday with a reception at the Mendocino College Art Gallery and ends on March 15th.

“The power behind it to have this show curated as a guest was due to my lack of confidence to curate a show with works created by colored people out of my white lens,” says Browe, who is also enthusiastic about College art students share with Rios and get to know his pronounced expertise that has developed over the years.

In addition to being a full-time artist, Rios also works with Axis Gallery, a board member of the Verge Center for the Arts in Sacramento, and teaches positions at Sacramento City College and Sierra College. Originally titled the art exhibition “Who Can Call a Chicano Art?”, However, he carefully decided to broaden his perspective on curation to include artists from other ethnic backgrounds who are underrepresented.

“The reason” Everyday People “is targeted is to expand our gallery view to reach all aspects of our college and social community in Mendocino County,” added Browe. His hope is to explore the unknown stories of ethnic artists using their artwork.

The most recent series of exhibitions and exhibitions has focused on diversifying the size of the gallery, starting with collaboration with the college’s scientific department. “We brought the department to the gallery to highlight what they are doing and how their efforts have raised awareness of our community’s natural resources,” said Browe. The Phoenix project followed the show to advance the series.

On a smaller but not insignificant scale, the concentration of “everyday people” is dedicated to illuminating the everyday aspects of people’s lives. With the world of social media capturing modern society with the idea that the only captured moments worth publishing are exciting, Rios wanted to examine the connection found in the simple moments.

The pieces shown on the show were first created in the minds of five artists – Maceo Montoya, Aida Lizalde, Beth Consetta Rubel, Jennifer Lugris and Rios themselves – each with a unique message that brought them into their work. Multicultural influences stand in the background of every painting that hangs on the walls of the gallery.

Rubel’s portrait sequence essentially focuses on breaking down stereotypes and involving the viewer in order to question his preconceived ideas. Montoya’s additions are large-format, wall-sized black and white pictures of his community that live their everyday lives.

“They tie you up and arrest you at the same time,” says Browe. “In the painting” The Presence of the Wind “he documents a young girl who is sitting in front of laundry that is blowing in the wind in her back yard. Simple, sublime, real and powerful.”

As the viewer travels through the gallery, a step into the back room shows him a white, house-like structure. A new media installation projects a video document of everyday life from Lizalde through the framed window. “As if you were seeing a storm rolling across the sky, it seems uneventful yet powerful,” Browe comments, while Lizalde does quiet, routine tasks like washing dishes and moving her bike.

He summarizes: “Your video honestly shows all the moments that have to be done so that we can be creative people. As artists, we have no way of refusing to maintain our days. This group of artists has brilliantly shown how to find joy in all aspects of their lives. “

The gallery opening on Thursday included a delicious selection of dishes and treats that guests can enjoy anywhere. In addition, the exhibition can be visited during the usual opening times of the gallery: from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Private screenings can also be arranged by email at [email protected] or by phone at 468-3207.