A white tent was set up in the Sheba Medical Center parking lot in Tel Hashomer last week. It has two rows of beds and a Hebrew and English sign that says “Men’s Ward”. Right next to it is a cupboard with disinfectants, gloves and masks. The tent was built for those diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Ministry of Health believes that this is only a matter of time.

However, the list of countries that the Ministry of Health sees as vulnerable is growing, and medical sources fear that Israel is not at all ready to handle an outbreak of the virus if it occurs. Efforts like the isolation tent in Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv look poor at best.

While the Ministry of Health stresses that it is closely monitoring the spread of the virus abroad, taking preventive measures and issuing daily bulletins and instructions, local insecurity is increasing. Interviews with medical professionals make it clear that when the concerns become a reality, most have no idea what to do.

So far, around 140 people have been tested for the corona virus in Israel, but all results have been negative. If any of them were positive, the consequences could be severe for everyone around them. Sheba has set up another, smaller tent outside the emergency room, in which all those who arrive with suspicious symptoms and have visited one of the “forbidden” countries are admitted.

Customers wearing face masks shop in a supermarket after the outbreak of the novel corona virus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on February 10, 2020. CHINA DAILY / REUTERS

“The tent flew during the weekend storm,” said Prof. Galia Rahav, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Sheba. But even if it does, it only offers a partial solution. “We have no place to isolate these patients until we get the lab results back,” said Rahav. “We’ll send them to quarantine home to wait for the answer and let them know by phone.”

She said her people had already seen 11 patients with symptoms this morning on Sunday, but there were days when they saw up to 16. “Now that Thailand comes into the picture, it will be a disaster,” said Rahav.

Suspected cases of coronavirus have been treated in many hospitals, but Sheba is at the forefront as the largest hospital in the center of the country and the location of the only laboratory in the country that tests for the virus. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced that three additional medical centers could conduct the tests in a few days – the Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva, Hadassah in Jerusalem, and the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

But the doctors told Haaretz that now that Thailand is on the list of infected countries, the number of suspected infections will skyrocket and Israel’s cities, towns and rural communities need to be set up for quick diagnoses.

Israeli Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman with Director General of the Ministry of Health, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.Tomer Appelbaum

Healthcare workers agree that little is known about the coronavirus and its spread. Experts use all the information they can get – epidemiological surveys, case studies, the genetic characteristics of the virus and reports of initial efforts to find a cure – most of it comes from China.

According to Dr. Yasmin Maor, director of the Infectious Diseases Department at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, has a median age of 56 for those infected and a median for patients with serious symptoms who come to the emergency room at 66. It is also known that the first week after symptoms appear relatively mild, then the situation worsens.

“The rate of new cases in China is fast and the disease is very contagious, but compared to the previous two outbreaks of corona, the mortality rate is very low – 2 percent – compared to 30 percent for the MERS virus and 10 percent for SARS. So this is a milder disease, ”said Maor. These two viruses are like the current three out of seven Corona family viruses known to science.

But while the virus is familiar, its properties are a different story. According to Prof. Dana Wolf, head of the clinical virology department at Hadassah University Hospital, Ein Karem, in Jerusalem, it is currently not clear how high the virulence of the virus will be.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is wearing a face mask, will speak to residents in Beijing on Monday, February 10, 2020. Pang Xinglei, AP

“What we know for sure is that the virus’s interaction with us, the host, plays a very important role,” she said. “One of the damage mechanisms of the viruses leads to an overreaction of the infected person’s immune system, which can lead to a so-called” cytokine storm “- a very serious inflammatory reaction, which can lead to severe pneumonia and total system failure. That is the picture at some corona patients. ”

Another question that researchers are concerned with is the incubation period. Up to this week, the average was five and a half days (with a range of two to 14 days). However, a new report assumes that the period can be up to 24 days.

In the meantime, the outbreak of the corona appears to be less common in children, and those who become infected develop relatively mild symptoms. This may be good news for parents, but experts say this could make it difficult to stop the virus from spreading.

“Morbidity in children is the tip of the iceberg. They are easily sick and apparently are not identified in most cases. So they can transmit the virus, ”said Dr. Michal Stein, director of the Infectious Diseases Department at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. “We still don’t know why the virus is gracious to children.”

Tent with beds for potential coronavirus patients in the Sheba Medical Center, February 2020.Tomer Appelbaum

No vaccine in sight

Despite the many resources that are used worldwide to fight the virus, important questions regarding its aggressiveness, its survival in inanimate objects, as well as incubation and infectious periods remain open.

“Even the most optimistic estimates do not predict a coronavirus vaccine in the coming months,” said Prof. Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at the Sheba Medical Center. “That’s why we should use the existing and well-known means to contain epidemics – quick diagnosis, immediate isolation and quarantine. The question is whether Israel is able to do that. ”

At first glance, the containment and rapid termination of an outbreak is possible. The only question is at what price. In February 2003, after the first SARS case was found in Singapore, the authorities reacted quickly.

“They managed to contain the epidemic and end the crisis in three months,” said Leshem. A mechanism has been put in place to detect and quarantine suspicious cases, and all medical professionals at risk of exposure have full protective clothing at all times.

“The employees ran around with thermometer stickers and had to report their temperature twice a day,” said Leshem. “They preferred to be on guard: everyone with a fever was instructed to stay at home. In a short space of time, they quarantined 12,000 people; Only 60 of them had SARS. ”

Leshem added: “You did it nationally. Even their intelligence agency was part of the operations. ”

Israel appears to be poorly equipped for Singapore-level containment and its economic, legal, and ethical ramifications. The gap between Singapore’s efficiency in 2003 and Israel’s today could be huge, especially with regard to the flow of information to medical professionals. While hospitals get on the rhythm of the coronavirus examination, doctors in community clinics worry about their safety and the safety of the staff.

“We don’t know whether we are facing asymptomatic wearers or not,” said Dr. Ian Miskin of the General Practitioners’ Union. “In such a situation, being a family doctor is very difficult and I can’t help it.” According to Miskin, a clear protocol has to be drawn up that also reduces the patient burden in hospitals. “For example, they should set up a pavilion at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem and test for the virus there,” he said.

Precious time

While the Ministry of Health is focusing on the national level and monitoring developments worldwide, issuing travel warnings and updating the media, medical professionals believe that the efforts on the ground are not sufficient.

“We have little time to organize and we have to use it,” said Prof. Hagai Levine, chairman of the Union of Public Health Doctors. “With such outbreaks, the rule of thumb is to be as well prepared as possible and to leave room for flexibility. We have to take into account that we will suffer losses. ”

Levine says there are many steps the authorities can and should take. “Now is the time to organize and train the teams and examine the possibility of setting up mobile teams for quick diagnosis,” he said. Authorities must decide whether to instruct the public to wear face masks when entering a clinic or to set up separate entrances to medical facilities for symptomatic patients.

The coronavirus crisis has brought Israel’s public health services to unprecedented lows after years of neglect. As Levin put it: “Even if the prime minister orders the development of a vaccine and Israel does, there will be no one who will give it to people, including school children.”