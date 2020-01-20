advertisement

The Committee on Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) said it arrested 89 (!) suspect internet frauds in a club in Ibadan in one night.

They shared on their Twitter that the suspected internet fraudsters were arrested at Club 360 in Oluyole Extension, Ibadan, “according to intelligence.”

The committee has seized various vehicles, laptops and ‘advanced telephones’.

advertisement

EFCC arrested 89 “Yahoo-Boys” at Ibadan Night Club

The zonal office of the EFCC Ibadan has arrested 89 suspected Internet fraudsters in the popular Club 360 on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the capital of the state of Oyo, at the weekend. # SayNoToCorruption pic.twitter.com/kEHj4lmEQJ

– EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) January 20, 2020

In preparation for the late night operation, commission officers had conducted a series of discreet surveillance of the nature of night club activities that, according to information, was notorious for accommodating suspected internet fraudsters.

– EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) January 20, 2020

The raid also led to the seizure of dozens of vehicles, laptops, advanced telephones and other items.

The suspects are being interrogated further.

For more stories, visit https://t.co/hImWyuPQor

– EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) January 20, 2020

People on Twitter wonder how the EFCC found out exactly that all 89 people who were arrested in the club were indeed Internet fraudsters. People had been randomly arrested for fun, they ask. It’s a bit strange that 89 internet fraudsters in Ibadan decided to visit the same club in one night, they say.

Regular law-abiding people who regularly visit the club also shared that they might also have been arrested if they had been in the club that night.

See what people say:

Only a fool will believe this.

89 Yahoo boys. You are all joking.

What did they all do at the club at the same time? Abi were they hosting Yahoo Boy PTA meeting? Nonsense!!!

– I R U N N I ∆ ™ (@ Irunnia2) January 20, 2020

Every time I am in Ibadan, I always go to this place to hang out because it is very close to my parents’ house. If I had been in IB this weekend, I would have been with these guys and I’m not a yahoo boy.

You also killed someone’s company, EFCC this is so wrong

– animasaun idris a (@animasaun_a) January 20, 2020

Dear EFCC,

Thank you for performing your duties, but keep in mind that there are some arrested who are just night crawlers, kindly and thoroughly separating the wheat from the chaff so that everyone will not suffer.

– Major General Abiodun Samuel (@arcsamuel) January 20, 2020

EFCC arrested waitresses and bartenders. According to intelligence indeed

– ScientologisT (@Omini_Smoochey) January 20, 2020

So 89 yahoo boys went to the club the same night 🙄🙄, something’s wrong somewhere.

– Pinchuk 🇺🇦🇳🇬 (@KoboMarleyy) January 20, 2020

in short, NIGERIANS STOP GPING NIGHTCLUB abi? SARS will invade NIGHTCLUB, police will invade NIGHTCLUB, EFCC invades NIGHTCLUB. Our security services know the meaning of INTELLIGENCE

– Ayodele Daramola (@AyodeleDaramola) January 20, 2020

So 89 yahoo boys all agreed to club in one club on the same day. Yahoo conference

– harbiolarOmo_march (@MisterAbiola) January 20, 2020

Has the EFCC ever arrested anyone for crimes they have committed online?

Like did they ever see suspicious activities via the internet and then trace them to the person?

Why do they always plunder night clubs and luxury cars?

– AMJ (@Delejames_) January 20, 2020

advertisement