The Arkham Knight Batman Beyond Movie Masterpiece series character has been unveiled

Hot Toys has released promotional images for the Video Game Masterpiece Series in 1: 6 scale Batman beyond Collectible figure from the celebrated Batman: Arkham Knight; check it out here …

In the popular Batman: Beyond animation series, Terry McGinnis becomes a caped crusader in a futuristic Gotham City when Bruce Wayne retires from the fight against crime. Under the guidance and training of Bruce, the tech-savvy Batsuit Terry provides the strength and skills necessary to meet the challenge he faces as the Batman of the future!

Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to unveil the latest 1/6 scale collector’s figure of the stylish Batman Beyond suit, based on the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Knight video game inspired by the great animation series.

The character was masterfully crafted based on the Batman Beyond suit from the Batman: Arkham Knight video game. It consists of a newly painted masked head sculpture with two interchangeable undersides, an up-to-date overall batsuit appearance in metallic gray with combat damage and a bright red bat symbol on the chest, a finely tuned black bat landscape for dynamic flight poses, a number of detailed Batman gadgets, including Batarang in the style of Batman Beyond, Grapnel, Disruptor, REC pistol, frost grenade and much more!

Become the Batman of the future by adding this incredible 1/6 scale collectible to your Batman: Arkham Knight collection!

