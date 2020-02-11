Chaos broke out on an Arkansas Walmart on Monday when three people were shot in the store. The incident occurred in Forrest City in the east of the state. The suspect was killed at the scene, but not before two officers were shot.

Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington were identified as the officers involved in the incident. Varner is said to have been released from the hospital. Meanwhile, Watlington is being operated on, but a full recovery is expected.

Bobby Gibbs, who was 40 years old, was the suspect who was gunned down in the store. According to reports, the call was first made by someone in the store who reported that threats had been made in the store. The officers arrived at the scene of the crime, but allegedly no one was wearing bulletproof vests.

An eyewitness told WMC what the scene inside the building was like.

“Everything we know, we only hear shots,” said Jaleshia Hill. “Everyone just started running.”

Arkansas police sent a tweet with prayers to those recovering.

The ASP’s prayers are with the 2 Forrest City officers who were injured in a Walmart shoot this morning.

The ASP Criminal Investigation Division was asked to investigate the incident. Please stay away from the area if possible.

– AR State Police (@ARStatePolice), February 10, 2020

However, the tweet was commented on by many comments that required gun regulations.

One user in particular pressed the station on prayers instead of focusing on changes.

“Instead of” thoughts and prayers “, we need national regulations for reasonable firearms,” ​​the reply said. “We have to stop killing innocent people because we shouted loudly!”

Another August shoot at Walmart took place in El Paso, Texas. This tragedy killed 22 people and injured 24 others. An act of domestic terrorism has been ordered.