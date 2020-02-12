<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4735754002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Ceconomy%2Crepublicans%2Cfear%2Csadness%2Coverall-negative%2Ctuition%2Canxiety%2Carizona-legislature%2Cdreamers%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Flaurieroberts&series=" name="snow-player/4735754002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/34e35ee8-603b-4b97-a5ce-7cf401337a3b-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: Could Arizona law actually pass a law aimed at asking voters to allow “dreamers” to pay state tuition? A republican legislator thinks this is possible.

Noel Campbell (Photo: Special for the Republic)

It is in the best economic interest of the state to have a well-educated population. So of course we prevent thousands of young Arizona students from going to college every year.

That makes no sense, of course, and a Republican legislature is trying to do something about it.

Chances that this will happen?

When lawmakers recognize reality and apply logic, the state’s needs come first: Pretty damn good.

In other words, it is doubtful at best.

Help dreamers? It’s a tough battle

This did not prevent Rep. Noel Campbell from doing what must appear to be highly republican:

The Prescott Republican suggests that certain “dreamers” be allowed to pay tuition at Arizona universities and community colleges.

House Concurrent Resolution 2048 in November would require voters to give a narrowly defined group of immigrants who were brought here illegally as children the opportunity to qualify for government tuition.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Campbell. “These children will not be deported, we will not do that. They are part of the structure of this state and we have already paid for their (K-12) education, so the state should take advantage of it by having them trained so that they can become good little taxpayers. “

Campbell knows he’s fighting a tough battle. While on roller skates. And in stormy winds.

Voters passed a law in 2006 requiring Arizona residents to have “legal immigration status” to qualify for state tuition.

It was the era of Russell Pearce and Joe Arpaio when it was a nationwide sport to beat undocumented immigrants and no distinction was made between those who broke the law and those who staggered alongside them, children who had no say in their fate.

Why overlook 2,000 children a year?

It doesn’t matter that Arizona needs a better educated workforce to attract quality employers and expand the economy.

Or that only 27% of Arizona high school graduates complete an associate or bachelor’s degree within six years, according to the Arizona Board of Regents report on enrollment and graduation from college in 2018.

“A stronger economy, a robust workforce, greater personal success, more Arizona-attracted businesses, a higher tax base and lower poverty are among the myriad benefits that higher education brings,” the report said. “The ongoing effort to increase the student education rate in Arizona is critical to the future of our state. Without it, the Arizona economy will underperform.”

Meanwhile, 2,000 undocumented immigrants graduate from high schools in Arizona, the tenth highest in the U.S., according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Campbell believes it’s time to get some of these graduates back to school. His proposal provides that Arizona college graduates eligible for DACA on June 15, 2012, the day the program was launched, would receive government tuition.

It would be a smart move for the GOP

In other words:

They were younger than 31 that day and under 16 when they came to the US that day.

You have been living in the United States continuously since June 15, 2007.

They have not been convicted of a crime or “serious” offense (or three other offenses).

His proposal would apply regardless of whether the US Supreme Court ended the DACA program.

Currently, DACA students living in Arizona are required to pay 150% of state tuition fees – approximately $ 16,000 to $ 17,000 a year. Eligibility for the state-subsidized state tuition fee would lower it to $ 11,000 to $ 12,000. The students were still not entitled to publicly funded scholarships

The reduced tuition would not only open up the possibility of a college, Campbell says, but also open the possibility for Latinos to take a second look at the Republican Party, which he believes is a natural choice for entrepreneurial-religious voters and is family-oriented.

I don’t know if this particular ship will be sailing soon given the Republican Party’s policy in Arizona over the past 10 years. But Campbell is right that Republicans should think about how to expand their base given the state’s demographics.

But will someone follow Campbell?

The question is, can he get one of them to go with him? Privately safe. But publicly? When it comes to behaving like a leader?

Campbell’s bill is pending at the moment. House Speaker, Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, has not assigned it to any committee.

In this case, Campbell must find at least some Republican votes, provided all Democrats support it.

Unfortunately, in an election year where every Republican is awake at night and worried about a primary challenge, this is likely to be a major challenge.

Campbell, who is not standing for re-election, says he is not a softie when it comes to immigration. He supports President Donald Trump’s immigration proposals and believes we need a secure border. He also notes that Trump has announced that he will conclude a deal with democratic lawmakers to ensure that the 700,000 nation’s DACA recipients are allowed to stay in the U.S. if the court overrides the program.

That means they are staying here.

Campbell knows that his plan makes sense if he can only get his colleagues to look beyond the red haze that captures this problem.

“We can try to do the right thing,” he told me. “I believe in my heart that the speaker agrees with this position and I hope that he will allow the bill. I am a Republican. I am conservative, but I consider these questions in terms of fairness. What is the right thing?” to do?”

Reach Roberts at [email protected]

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/laurieroberts/2020/02/12/arizona-republican-noel-campbell-wants-dreamers-pay-state-tuition / 4738831002 /