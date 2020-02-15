There is always a moment in the historical rise of a band to the top that can be determined precisely when they have switched from rock stars to something completely different. For Bowie it was the death of Ziggy Stardust, for the Beatles it was Sgt.Pepper – for The Smiths it was this performance on the 1984 youth television show The Tube.

Now, it may seem a little funky to appear on a music TV show alongside those iconographic moments mentioned for Bowie and The Beatles, but the truth is that The Tube was a big deal for parts of the nation in 1984 there were houses in their seats, bathed in the blue glow of night television.

When you were a certain age in 1984, The Tube was the only show that really interested you. From 1982, the show was the only place where the best contemporary music in the world could be seen and seen. This meant that the show, along with hosts Paula Yates and Jools Holland, became a hot property as they were all owned by Wham! to the cramps on their stage.

In the 45-minute magazine show, comics and personalities conducted sketches and sketches, while the moderators Yates and Holland interviewed bands before their performances. Yates’ interviews in particular became famous for their flirtatious manner – she even got Sting to take his pants off live on air. The premiere of the show brought its first milestone when The Jam appeared for the very last time as a band on the show in 1982.

The show also saw several premieres, including the introduction of Manchester’s bright new things, The Smiths, when Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce made their TV debut. The show also provided the video for the band’s second single “This Charming Man”. But it’s the band’s return to the studio in 1984, which is probably the moment when they rose as indie kings.

While every release released a hype bubble after their debut on “Hand In Glove” and was widely advertised by Top of the Pops, the band really let their personality shine on stage.

During the March 16 performance, Morrissey is sensational because he dominates the stage with a playfulness that is the perfect antidote to the cheeky stupidity of the punk. Meanwhile, Johnny Marr’s starry gaze contradicts his guitar experience as he winds through the rhythm section.

The band begins the rush with their debut single “Hand In Glove” and delivers a flawless performance, with Marr’s riff at the top. Next, Morrissey’s texts step on the stage, leading the emphatic hymn “Still Ill” that curls up on the floor and messes up its gladiolus.

The last track the band plays is one of Meat Is Murder’s standout songs and ends up with a piece of Smiths fan gold. The song is “Barbarism Begins At Home” and while the theme of the track is bleak to say the least, Rourkes Bassline offers us unbridled joy at the end of the song.

As a feature of some of her live performances when Rourke reached this phase of the six-minute track, Marr pulled his riff off the track, took off his guitar, and participated in Morrissey’s soul-shaking dance. It is a joyful moment between not only a band that shared so dark and deep emotions through their songs, but a partnership that would soon collapse within a few years.

It is the moment when The Smiths are permanently embedded in the British psyche. From that moment on, the nation paid attention to the band and everything they did. Swaths of a generation that felt alienated and uncomfortable with high neon and low morals in this new decade now had to follow a new light. Not only did they have a fresh new sound, deeply personal lyrics and an authentic ethos, they were people too. This was the new rock and roll.

The Smiths were one of those bands that changed everything for those who saw them. And most people saw her sitting in front of the TV and watching The Tube.

