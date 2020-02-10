The plan by the members of the Israeli “Burner” community to hold a Burning Man-style event in April in the northern Dead Sea, near the Almog settlement in Area C of the West Bank, has clear political implications that are not obscured by apolitical intentions can . The organizers have not yet received final police approval for the event, but tickets are expected to go on sale this week and have been given preliminary approval to accommodate up to 15,000 people.

The organizers insist that the decision to hold the event in Zone C has no political significance, but that’s a childish idea, since any activity across the Green Line – not least a mass music festival with an international reputation – is bound to support annexation normalized The idea of ​​enforcing sovereignty and blurring the distinction between Israeli and Palestinian territory. This has undoubtedly been the case since America’s “Deal of the Century” has questioned the option of unilaterally annexing the US-sponsored areas to the Palestinians’ objections and the opposition of the international community.

The planned festival is not considered an official event of the Midburn Association, which is the official representative of the US-based organization Burning Man. In fact, the Midburn Association said that the idea of ​​holding one of their most important festivals in the field came up in the past, but refused to keep the community free of political discourse. The April event was initiated by members of this community, as the association has had difficulty finding a location for the festival in recent years.

The announcement of the event last week sparked controversy in the Burner community over whether the holding of such an event in the areas is of political importance. The fact that there is an argument at all is the best evidence that this is actually a political act. One of the organizers of the April event wrote: “While the site is above the Green Line, they recently talked about annexing this country. So if this could be in a current decision within the Green Line, there is no need to worry. “In a conversation with Haaretz, he stated that he was not interested in politics and that” all of these definitions of A, B and C are political problems and I don’t want to deal with them. ”

But his comments ignore the fact that there is another party to the conflict. Like the right-wing government, the organizers are wrong if they believe that an Israeli decision, even with American support, is enough to make the occupation, settlements and annexation kosher.

The Midburn Association, which, as already mentioned, is not involved in the organization of this event, has given no opinion for apolitical reasons. That is also wrong. Not commenting on it is the same as agreeing to it. The association must make a strong call against this step, which would transform a cultural institution that symbolizes freedom, fraternity and love for music into a stamp of recognition for the occupation and annexation.

The above article is Haaretz’s editorial published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

