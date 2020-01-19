The animated film Scorpion's Revenge has been officially announced

advertisement

Warner Bros. Animation was rumored at the beginning of last year and has now officially announced the upcoming release of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, an animated feature film based on the legendary video game franchise.

Directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Attack on Arkham) based on a screenplay by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! against teen titans), Scorpion’s Revenge will contain a voice that includes Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, Gray Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge The release is scheduled for the first half of this year, while Warner Bros. will also restart Mortal Kombat’s live action on March 5, 2021 with James Wan (Aquaman) to produce.

