Police investigate a dog that was blind in one eye after another dog devastated it in Leigh.

The animal had to undergo emergency surgery earlier in the month after the attack.

Officers say the dog and its owner ran along Taylor’s Hole near Pennington Brook at around 11:40 a.m. on January 3 when a dark brown Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog attracted him.

After the attack, the other dog’s owner just walked away.

GMP Leigh prompts everyone with information to report.

“The owner of the other dog left the scene without giving his details.

“The owner of the other dog is described as a white, slender, lean dog who wears short, dark hair about 1.80 m long in a dark, dark blue soap bubble coat.

“The police are asking for witnesses and information to help investigate the incident.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact the police on 101 or 0161 856 7225, specifying CRI / 06LL / 0000217/20.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers.

