CARSON, Calif. (AP) – Samantha Mewis’ free-kick goal against Mexico left no doubt that the United States was on the way to the Olympics.

Mewis scored twice and the US national team secured their spot in Tokyo this summer with a 4-0 semi-final win on Friday night at the CONCACAF women’s qualifying tournament.

“I hope so,” she said of her goal of keeping the United States firmly under control. “There were ups and downs in the game. I thought Mexico played really well, they did a great job and they were a difficult team to beat. I think every time we have been able to score it has helped us to sit back. “

Rose Lavelle and Christen Press also scored goals for the United States, which expanded their unbeaten streak to 27 games.

The USA will face Canada in the tournament’s title game on Sunday. Canada secured the region’s other Olympic place with a 1-0 win over surprisingly resilient Costa Rica on Friday.

Canada has taken second place in the United States in the last three qualifying tournaments.

“Canada is always a very tough team, we obviously have a great rivalry with them and of course they play well defensively and offensively. So it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re looking forward to the challenge, ”said Mewis.

The high-ranking US team won a World Cup victory in France last summer. It was the fourth title of the team in the soccer tournament.

The United States has made the field for all the Olympic Games since football became an Olympic sport in 1996 and has won the gold medal four times. However, the Americans were eliminated in the quarter-finals against Sweden in Brazil four years ago because the team had left the tournament for the earliest time.

“When we got into this game, we had the same attitude as before and before the game. And this attitude will not change in the future: Every game we take part in will be the most important one, be it a qualifying tournament, a friendly game or a game we have in front of us, “said US coach Vlatko Sagte Andonovski.

Mexico, which is number 26 worldwide, came second in its group to beat the USA in the semi-finals.

Mexico made the field for the 2004 Olympics, but hasn’t been back since. Mexico is on the advance, however, strengthened by a domestic women’s league. The team won the first two games in the group stage before beating Canada 2-0.

“The competition they have here in the US, the number of options they have to play, I think any training is likely to be tougher than many of their games,” said Mexico coach Christopher Cuellar. “I think if you train at this level and have this kind of competition, the game will be a little bit easier.”

The United States won their preliminary round games without scoring a goal. Lindsey Horan led with five goals and the press added four. Neither Press nor Horan started against Mexico.

Lavelle’s fifth-minute goal gave the United States an early lead, before Sam Mewis struck a goal on 14th and shot the ball past Mexican goalkeeper Emily Alverado.

Carli Lloyd had the opportunity to take the lead after 61 minutes but the shot went over the goal. Mewis scored her second goal in the 67th minute with a perfectly placed free kick from just outside the penalty area. It was Mewi’s 18th international goal.

The press, which came as a replacement, scored on a chip in the 73rd. They have scored in six consecutive games for the United States, including each of the qualifiers.

It was the 100th appearance of defender Crystal Dunn on the US national team.

Mexico’s only win against the United States was the qualification for the 2011 World Cup. The United States had to surrender to Italy in a two-legged duel to secure a berth.

Participation in the game at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy, was announced at 11,292 a.m.

