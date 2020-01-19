advertisement

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) – American road champion Ruth Winder has won the women’s section of the Tour Down Under cycle race, the first event of the professional season.

Winder entered the fourth and final stage on Sunday, a 42.5-kilometer street circuit in downtown Adelaide, with a seven-second advantage over the overall standings ahead of German Liane Lippert and Australian defending champion Amanda Spratt.

Simona Frapporti from Italy won the stage in 58 minutes and 32 seconds. Winder came home in 18th place, 10 seconds behind the winner, but he was able to keep up with Lippert, who finished 14th, with the American.

Spratt was 40th on the line, also 10 seconds behind Frapporti.

Winder took the lead on Saturday when she won the third stage over 109.1 kilometers just before Lippert.

