The American Dream Becomes a Nightmare in Vital Pictures' Social Horror Film 'Beneath Us'

The horror that deals with social issues is currently on everyone’s lips – and that’s nothing new for the genre – and Deadline reports today that Vital Pictures / NME will enter the room with the coming ones Between usis scheduled for release next March.

The directorial debut of Max Pachman is described as an “exciting and socially relevant original horror story” with English and Spanish dialogue.

The American dream becomes a nightmare for a group of undocumented day laborers, played by a wealthy couple (played by Lynn Collins and James Tupper). What they hope to be their biggest payday will be a terrible struggle to survive in the couple’s secluded mansion, and those who are thought to be helpless will have to prove that they cannot be easily discarded. “

Below us opens up in selected theaters March 6, 2020,

