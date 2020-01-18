advertisement

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. – New Hampshire is for dreamers.

Darby Field was a dreamer when he was the first white man to climb to the top of Mount Washington, the highest peak in the White Mountains, and the background of this city that hosted the famous financial summit of 1944 established by the International Monetary Fund . Nathaniel Hawthorne was a dreamer when he took the tragic story of a family destroyed in the Willey Slide of 1826 just miles away and transformed it into one of his ‘Twice-Told Tales’, ‘The Ambitious Guest’, which he published for nine years later.

Since then there have been many ambitious guests – Sen. Gary Hart from Colorado in 1984, former Senator Paul E. Tsongas from Massachusetts in 1992, Patrick J. Buchanan in 1996 – who were also big dreamers. These three dreamers actually won the primary here.

Now ambitious guests in these hills dream again.

advertisement

They are presidential candidates with small prospects but great expectations. One is a former Republican governor of Massachusetts who takes on the quixotic task of challenging President Donald J. Trump in his own party. A second is a businessman who works against Trump’s MAGA theme (“Make America Great Again”) with his own MATH theme (“Make America Think Harder”).

And a third is an Army National Guard veteran who has served in Iraq and Kuwait and plastered billboards throughout the state – a presence on the highway greater than any other candidate – who shows her photo and simply carries three enigmatic words: ” The heart of a soldier. ” Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who did not cut for the democratic debates in September or December, won 1 percent support in the CBS News Poll that was released last Sunday from likely voters in the first class of New Hampshire.

Former Massachusetts governor William F. Weld has little chance of beating President Trump – himself a bit of a dreamer when he began his search for the White House – in the Republican Primary on February 11, which attracts little attention even here. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who participates in the Democratic primary, has fermenting hope and imaginative proposals – and may have a better chance of attracting attention, and perhaps voters, including the independents who can vote in both parties’ competitions. He has participated in all six 2019 debates and raised eyebrows by raising $ 16.5 million in the past three months.

I recently viewed these two quixotic candidates on campaign activities 62 miles apart on snowy roads in one day and found several similarities:

Strong opposition to Trump. Serious concerns about the direction of the new Republican party. A dependence on common sense arguments to win supporters. Reasoning for their candidatures. And the chance to make a point, but not necessarily a difference, in the 2020 campaign.

Listen to Weld about the president, from an interview last week: “Mr. Trump has no knowledge base. “Here is Weld, who played on the Libertarian ticket as vice-presidential candidate in 2016:” Each party needs the other to scare their base so that they can be re-elected. “He has felt a national vote:” People are exhausted all over the country. They don’t want to talk about Trump. They don’t want me to stand in front of them and tell them what a jerk Trump is. “

Listen to Yang now, from his meeting at the back of the vintage Governor’s Inn in Rochester, New Hampshire, about the new economy: “We have to rewrite the rules of the 21st century to work for you and your children, because it’s don’t do that now. “Here is his message to younger voters:” If you are a young person and you feel we have left you a mess, I apologize for doing so. “And here he thinks about his plan will have given $ 1,000 every month:” the trickle-up economy. “(His idea is an echo of an unlikely source: the family assistance plan of the Nixon administration that was in the House in both 1970s and 1971 was adopted but died in the Senate Financial Committee.)

Weld is a tireless campaigner who can still withstand a campaign lunch stop at the senior lunch program in North Conway at the age of 74, where he recently laid down a plate of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn and Caesar salad. Not that his message is so welcome in Republican circles. “I’m against him,” local broker Steven Steiner told me. “Anything he would do would ruin the economy.”

There is little taste within the Republican Party for a challenge for the president. “Republicans who earn a living by hating Trump hated him before he was elected,” wrote Scott Jennings, a former assistant to George W. Bush and senate leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, in the Los Angeles Times earlier this month. “The rest of the party stays firmly behind him.”

Not so in the Democratic Party, where Yang hopes for a breakthrough from the Granite State. “I have never seen anyone who can support people who voted for Donald Trump,” said Portsmouth former Mayor Steve Marchand, on the New Hampshire coast on the Maine border.

About 36 years ago, one of New Hampshire’s major dreamers, Gary Hart, operated under the radar both here and in Iowa, holding his caucuses eight days before voters in New Hampshire. He delivered speeches at remote locations, mobilized a core of activists to build a political organization, and surprised a political establishment that bought the idea, published in The New York Times just before voting here, that no candidate in years had set up a formidable campaign operation to match that of former vice-president Walter F. Mondale, who had won the Iowa caucuses.

Hours later, Hart won the New Hampshire primary. But four days earlier he dressed in a black and white lumberjack shirt and participated in a forestry competition in Milan, a remote North Country hamlet with a population of less than 1,200. He took a two-edged ax with two edges and hurled it at a wooden target. It was a bullseye – and a metaphor for what Weld and Yang are looking for: a direct hit on an established target from an unlikely source.

You could say that Hart was a dreamer to paraphrase the great political scientist John Lennon. But he’s not the only one.

David M. Shribman is the former editor-in-chief of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Follow him on Twitter on ShribmanPG.

advertisement