Hundreds of people gathered at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, to remember John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli two weeks after the family members, along with Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and four others had died in a helicopter crash.

The memorial service for long-time baseball coach at Orange Coast College, John, 56, his wife, Keri, 46, and their 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, took place when the Altobelli community joined forces to support their surviving members demonstrate family: John’s son and Keris stepson, JJ Altobelliand the couple’s eldest daughter, Alexis Altobelli,

Photos of Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and John Altobelli in front of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on February 10, 2020. Damian Dovarganes / AP / Shutterstock

“JJ, Lexi, I know the time you’ve had with everyone isn’t enough, but I know you’ll appreciate it,” John’s long-time friend and trainer Buck Taylor said about the Los Angeles Times. “You two are strong enough to work through this. I mean, look around. You are supported by so many great family members, friends and people here. I want you to understand that you are always part of our family. “

The two-hour service included 15 speakers, including family friends, coaches, and teammates. The stadium was adorned with a dozen collages of family photos, large bouquets of flowers and framed jerseys.

A particularly emotional moment came when JJ, 29, Alexis, 16 and JJ’s fiancee Carly Königsfeldcame on stage to praise John, Keri and Alyssa.

“On behalf of me, Lexi, Carly, I can’t thank everyone here enough,” said the Boston Red Sox Scout to the mourners present. “The amount of love and support we’ve received over the past few weeks has been truly amazing. Every text, call, donation, and act of kindness has not gone unnoticed. It really shows the impact that my father, K and Had Alyssa on everyone here. “

The January 26 crash in Calabasas, LA, claimed the lives of all nine people aboard the helicopter: John, Keri, Alyssa, Kobe, 41, Gianna, 13, pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, Gianna’s basketball teammate Payton Chester, 13 , Payton’s mother Sarah Chester, 45, and coach Christina Mauser, 38.

A feast of life for Kobe and Gianna – who are survived by the wife of the NBA legend Vanessa Bryantand her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months – is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center in LA.

A GoFundMe campaign to support JJ has started and Alexis has already raised more than $ 350,000.