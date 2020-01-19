advertisement

NECA officially announced and detailed their upcoming “Ultimate Alpha Predator” Action figure, an original creation that will be the symbol of the company’s 100th Predator figure.

Alpha Predator is “the very first original design and concept from NECA” and one of the coolest things about it is that it contains the infamous unused original Predator mask!

NECA explains: “Instead of the traditional technology, devices and armor worn by other Yautja, the clothing of the Alpha looks more like an insect. a subtle homage to the original Predator design from 1987. The Ultimate Alpha Predator is 8 inches tall and has more than 30 articulation points. It is a completely new sculpture that comes with a range of accessories, including a removable mask, hooks, cuffs and 3 pairs of interchangeable hands. Classic predatory weapons such as the wrist blades, wand and shuriken have been reinterpreted to fit its unique theme. “

The original story of the character’s creation is shown on the packaging!

Ultimate Alpha Predator is expected to arrive June 2020,

