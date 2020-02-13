EL CAJON (CNS) – An El Cajon police officer shot a car theft suspect who refused to follow orders to show his hands and instead reached for his waistband, police said Thursday.

The police officer shot the suspect twice when he was in a car that had been reported stolen in another state, Lt. Randy Soulard of the El Cajon Police Department. Officials responded to the 500-block block of South Johnson Avenue shortly before 9:00 a.m. after law enforcement officials informed them of the location of the 2008 Kia Amanti sedan, Soulard said.

Police confirmed that the car was stolen and then approached the car when the man was sleeping in the driver’s seat, Soulard said.

Before the police reached the car, the man woke up and apparently refused repeated orders to show his hands to the officers.

“The suspect continued to ignore the officer’s orders and said something like” Shoot me before I do it “while he reached into his waistband,” said Soulard. “When one of the officers believed that the suspect was armed, he fired two shots and hit the suspect in the upper body at least once.”

The wounded still refused to show his hands and asked the officers to “please kill me,” said the lieutenant.

He finally showed his hands to the police, was taken out of the car, and the officers provided first aid until the doctors arrived.

No guns were found in the wounded man’s possession or in the stolen car, Soulard said.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately known, was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted in a stable condition, the agency reported. He stayed in the hospital from 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After his release from the hospital, he is believed to be jailed for suspected car theft, Soulard said.

