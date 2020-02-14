WASHINGTON (CNN) – The U.S. Air Force has updated its dress code to outline a clear approval process for Sikhs and Muslims who want to serve while wearing their beliefs.

According to the new guidelines, which were finalized last week, Sikhs and Muslims can seek religious accommodation to wear turbans, beards, uncut hair and hijabs and expect them to be approved as long as their appearance is “neat and conservative”, except in limited circumstances under extreme conditions.

Final property review must be within 30 days for US cases and 60 days for all other cases according to guidelines. And for the most part, aviators can expect religious accommodation to follow them throughout their careers.

Previously, Sikhs and Muslims serving in the Air Force had individually requested religious accommodations, which were granted on a case-by-case basis. However, the approval process could be lengthy.

This update standardizes this process and establishes a formal schedule for approval.

Advocacy organizations say more needs to be done

Sikh and Muslim advocacy organizations said the move was a significant step towards inclusion, although some said the military needed to go further.

“We support these new guidelines as a step toward religious adaptation and inclusion for military personnel of all faiths,” said Ibrahim Hooper, national director of communications for the Council for American-Islamic Relations, in a statement.

Both the Sikh Coalition and the Sikh American Veterans Alliance (SAVA) have urged the U.S. military to enable religious minorities to serve without exception.

“Sikhs have served honorably and skillfully with the U.S. Armed Forces and other military personnel around the world, and while we look forward to a blanket proclamation that all attentive Sikh Americans can serve in any branch of the military without seeking shelter, This political clarification is a big step forward to ensure equal opportunities and religious freedom in the Air Force, ”said Giselle Klapper, a member of the Sikh coalition, in a statement.

SAVA President Kamal Singh Kalsi said the Department of Defense should introduce a broader policy that applies to all branches of the military, modeled on the U.S. Army in 2017.

“The Department of Defense should pursue a consistent and department-wide policy on religious accommodation,” Kalsi said in a press release. “Those who are committed and qualified to serve our country in uniform should be able to do this more rationally and efficiently.”

Airmen have received accommodation before

A handful of Sikhs and Muslims have received shelter to serve in the Air Force while wearing their articles of faith.

The Sikh coalition announced on Wednesday that Airman 1st Class Gurchetan Singh was the first Sikh American to receive accommodation for the Air National Guard.

In June last year, SAVA announced that 1st class aviator Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa was the first active aviator to receive religious accommodation that allowed him to serve with the Sikh turban and beard – a process that lasted almost six months.

First class Airmen Sunjit Singh Rathour and Jaspreet Singh received religious accommodation last year.

And in 2018, Maysaa Ouza, now captain, made history as the first officer in the Air Force Advocate General’s corps to wear a hijab, a reflection of her Muslim faith.

