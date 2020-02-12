The Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie G. Bunch III and Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, Professor of Jewish Studies, who played a leading role in launching a museum on the history of Polish Jews, are among the recipients of the prestigious 2020 Dan David Prize.

Bunch and Kirshenblatt-Gimblett were recognized for their contributions in the field of the preservation and revival of culture, the price organization announced on Wednesday.

Bunch was appointed 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian in November and oversaw 19 museums, 21 libraries, the National Zoo, and various research and education centers. He is the first historian and the first African American to hold this position. Before taking office, Bunch was the founding director of the African-American History Museum.

Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, emeritus professor of Jewish studies at New York University, led the development of the core exhibition at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews. The museum is located on the site of the former Warsaw Ghetto.

The Dan David Prize is awarded $ 1 million annually in three categories: past, present, and future.

Bunch and Kirshenblatt-Gimblett split the price in the “Past” category.

Women’s health lawyer Debora Diniz and feminist scientist Gita Sen will split the award in the “Present” category, while Demis Hassabis, founder of DeepMind, the artificial intelligence company, and Amnon Shashua, founder of Mobileye, an Intel company, that develops technologies for self-driving vehicles, share the “future” price.

