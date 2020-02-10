It was a few years ago that the film adaptation of Green Days American Idiot was mentioned, and the last known information about the planned HBO film was that it had the “green light” and the script “went through some rewrites here and there”.

Now, however, Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed that the film has been “pretty much scrapped”. No reason was given as to why the band’s legendary album did not hit the screens in 2004, though the frontman added that Donald Trump appeared for some reason at the premiere of the American Idiot Broadway show in New York. Um … maybe they canceled the movie to prevent it from happening again ?!

Of course Green Day has a lot to offer right now after it just released Father Of All – their 4K rated new album. And although his provocative title might well target The Donald, Billie Joe said to Kerrang! that this time the band stayed away from the open politics of an album like American Idiot.

“I’m not going to be inspired by the President of the United States because he just … has nothing,” he said. “Trump gives me diarrhea, you know? (Laughs) I don’t want to write a song about it! “

Instead, the lyrics come “from a place where you feel out of control and you are no longer responsible for your own body,” says Billie Joe. “It paints pictures or vignettes of how life is for me and for other people whom I think is desperate. And I mean it in a sensitive way, where people in America have become very desperate with their situations. Factories are closed, gentrification … “

Stream father of everything … below:

Catch Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on this year’s Hella Mega Tour. Tickets are on sale now.

June

13 Paris, France, La Defense Arena,

14 Groningen, The Netherlands, Stadspark

17 Antwerp, Belgium, Sportspaleis

21 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

24 Glasgow, United Kingdom, Glasgow Green

26 London, United Kingdom, London Stadium

27 Huddersfield, United Kingdom, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 Dublin, Ireland, RDS Arena

July

17 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park

21 San Francisco, California, Oracle Park

24 San Diego, California, Petco Park

25 Los Angeles, California, Dodger Stadium

28 Commerce City, CO, the DICK sports park

31 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

August

1 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

5 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

6 Jacksonville, Florida TIAA Bank Field

8 SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA

11 Minneapolis, MN target field

13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

16 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

19 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

21 Washington, DC Nationals Park

22 Citi Field, New York, NY

24 Toronto, ON Rogers Center

27 Boston, MA Fenway Park

29 Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA

November

8 Perth, Australia – HBF Park



11 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium



14 Sydney, Australia – Bankwest Stadium



17 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium



20 Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium



22 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium

