Guru Parampara gives acharya a very high status because of its role in forming the jivatma trapped in samsara by leading, correcting, teaching, and above all by being a living example to inspire him to reach God’s feet, Sri Srinivasa Gopala Maha Desikan said in a treatise. The following accounts of what is believed to have happened in the case of devotees close to the Lord during Ramanuja’s life reflect the fact that the recommendation of the acharya is a key factor in jivatma’s purpose of salvation.

One Somayaji Andan, a great devotee of the Lord in Tiru Narayanapuram, was also a gifted musician who offered the deity many melodic songs as his daily prayer. It is claimed that the Lord also enjoyed the music and would converse with him in the spirit of a true rasika. When Somayaji grew old, he one day submitted his request to the Lord for a place in Paramapada. He was sure that his request would be granted. For had He not favored him especially through this gesture of listening to his music and even talking to him? Not many were so blessed. But no! The Lord tells him that granting Paramapada is no longer his jurisdiction. It rests with acharya Ramanuja.

A similar example is cited with reference to Tirukkacchi Nambi in Kanchipuram, who was known for his personal service to Lord Varadaraja and for his daily interactions with the Lord. Although this Nambi received precise answers to Ramanuja’s doubts about esoteric matters directly from the Lord, it did not help him to secure Paramapada for himself from the Lord. He was also instructed to seek Ramanuja to achieve salvation. The guru-sishya relationship has been promoted around this belief that the acharya’s responsibility is to lead the “prapanna” safely to its abode.

