Karen Ruddelle says her partner came to her “as always” before grabbing a knife.

The 58-year-old is on trial in the High Court in Auckland, where she has rejected a charge of murdering her partner Joseph Ngapera.

Her lawyers say she acted in the wee hours of November 14, 2018, during a drunken argument to defend her son and herself.

Police officer Sarah Hunter reached Ruddelle’s Manurewa address the morning of Ngapera’s death, where she saw Ruddelle sitting at the feet of the deceased.

“She said, ‘Come back to us'”

Hunter said Ruddelle had been taken out of the room so the police could do CPR on Ngapera.

“Her mood was unpredictable. She would switch between hysterical crying, followed by anger and aggression … that isn’t aimed at anyone.”

Later, on the way to the police station, Hunter said Ruddelle had learned that Ngapera had died.

“She kept saying, ‘Should have been me.'”

Police officer Richard Perese, driving the patrol car, said he heard Ruddelle say “Thank you, Jesus” after learning that Ngapera had died.

Ruddelle was then handed over to Detective Nicholas Kinsey, who gave her a cigarette and coffee.

He said when they were preparing the interview, Ruddelle said to him: “Joseph came up to her as always and she just reached for what was at hand … this object was a knife on the table.”

Ruddelle told him that she had asked Ngapera to stop, but instead he jumped on her.

Kinsey noted the comments in his police notebook and Ruddelle signed his notes and confirmed that they were correct.

As he was preparing the DVD recorder, he heard Ruddelle say to himself, “I just murdered someone, someone I loved so much.”

Kinsey said Ruddelle initially agreed to add her signature to the last comment, but later asked to delete her signature.

The interview was terminated when Ruddelle exercised her right to speak to a lawyer.

In cross-examination, Kinsey confirmed that Ruddelle had consistently spoken of defending himself prior to this statement.

Karen Anne Ruddelle’s lawyers say she acted to defend herself and her 14-year-old son when she stabbed her partner.

Ruddelle’s son told the police that he had gone to the kitchen of his home in Manurewa in the early hours of November 14, 2018.

“I think mom was upset because Joseph spoke negatively about my sibling … I pushed Joseph away for arguing with mom and next I knew mom had a knife and stabbed Joe.”

The boy said he believed his mother stabbed Ngapera in the shoulder before throwing the knife away.

“I think she was drunk. She doesn’t usually drink.”

POLICE REGULARLY CALLED

The jury has also heard that Ruddelle regularly called the police in the three years before Ngapera’s death.

Prosecutor Chris Howard read a catalog of calls.

He said in July 2015 that she called the police and told them that Ngapera had threatened to murder her.

When the answering machine asked for more details, she said she couldn’t answer the questions.

“She said if her partner found out she was on the phone with the police, he would kill her.”

When the police arrived, Ruddelle told them that their partner was sleeping and that they felt safe in their home.

Ruddelle called the police again and reported on arguments early in the morning.

At some point Ruddelle entered Ngapera from her house.

During another dispute in July 2016, Ruddelle told the police that Ngapera boasted of killing Australia and attacking people in South Auckland.

“She said that if Ngapera drank, he’ll get volatile.”

Shortly thereafter, Ruddelle issued a protective order against Ngapera.

The court heard that he injured it in September of the same year.