James William Mellor

A father accused of threatening violence against his family was released after prosecutors found that a Villages Charter School student had been coached by her mother.

James Mellor, 56, of Fruitand Park, was arrested in 2019 after Villages Charter School staff alarmed social service when a student reported that her mother had been threatened with a gun during the holidays. Mellor was arrested with a lethal weapon for serious physical injury.

As a result of this incident, Mellor’s estranged wife sought protection orders for herself and her underage children. Law enforcement was notified later that year after Mellor sent a friend request to one of the children through Snapchat. It was found that the contact violated the court order.

Mellor was acquitted of the prosecutor’s announcement in the case.

“In a light that is most favorable to the state, there is insufficient evidence to prove one or more elements of the accused crime. There is also testimony that the victim trained and influenced the testimony of the young witnesses, ”said the prosecutor in the announcement.