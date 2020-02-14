Nigeria’s leading retail bank Access Bank Plc has launched a number of great offers and exciting offers to celebrate its customers this Valentine’s Day season. The campaign, tagged “It’s a love thing” is the 4th edition and starts from February 11th to 29th 2020.

At the start of the campaign in Lagos today Victor EtuokwuAccess Bank plc’s Executive Director Retail Banking said: “The Valentine’s Day season is another opportunity to show love to our customers by rewarding their loyalty and enabling them to fulfill their Valentine’s Day wishes. We take this opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty to the Access Bank. We are grateful to our customers and non-customers who rely on our banking services and products to do seamless banking, and wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day. “

More campaign comments, Adaeze UmehAccess Bank Plc’s Group Head of Consumer Banking said: “In the spirit of the love season, we will reward customers who fund the purchase of a Suzuki car through us with a free vehicle registration and free service for one year N100,000 fuel surcharge. We will reward 30 lucky customers with a 5 star dinner experience if they complete at least 5 transactions using their mobile app, POS & Web and USSD (* 901 #) Platforms.

Customers receive a 20% discount on their first monthly, quarterly or annual subscription when they subscribe to our XclusivePlus offer. The first 50 customers who activate or reactivate their Diamond Business Advantage accounts receive free Ebony Life TV advertising for one month. Customers who subscribe to our Healthxtra plan receive prices immediately. We offer all of this and more to our customers to show how much we value them for their consistent patronage.

To join our rewarding train, all you have to do is dial * 901 # or go to a nearby Access Bank branch to reactivate or open a new account and take advantage of the Valentine campaign, ”concluded Adaeze.

Access Bank is the leading private customer bank in Nigeria with over 600 branches and more than 40 million customers. The bank offers products and services that are tailored to the lifestyle of every Nigerian, regardless of age and population.

To learn more about the Access Bank “Valentine’s Day Campaign ” , please click HERE ,

