WERNERSVILLE, Pennsylvania – At 98, a Pennsylvania woman continues a mission she started when she was only 10.

Ronnie Backenstoe is still selling Girl Scout Cookies. It is even part of a group.

“I became a scout in 1932!” Ronnie told WMFZ-TV. “I said, ‘When can I become a scout?’ My mother said, “If you’re 10,” When I was 10, I was ready to go! “

Fast forward to 2020 and her scout colleagues joined her for a biscuit sale at Phoebe Berks, a community for the elderly.

Troop leader Barbara Allen Perelli says Ronnie’s energy is uninterrupted, and her younger scouts say she makes her laugh.

Ronnie says the girl scouts taught her so much.

“I think it was just part of life. That is girl scouting, it teaches you how to live,” said Ronnie.

When Ronnie first sold biscuits in the 1930s, there were only three different varieties that only cost 15 cents.

Her favorite place for girl scouts is peanut butter.

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.