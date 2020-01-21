The 8th Wonder Brewery's secret ingredient is passionate staff

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – You could say one of the advantages of working in a brewery is trying the beer, but it’s not an easy day at the office when you work behind the scenes. Members of the 8th Wonder Brewery team tell us every day that there is a lot of sweat and heavy lifting, trial and error and science.

“A lot of people don’t notice,” said taproom manager Jason Davies. “They only see how it flows from a tap, and they don’t think how much it takes to get it to that tap.”

“There is a lot of science and consistency that we need to keep producing the same quality product over and over again,” said head brewer Jason Sheehy.

advertisement

Laboratory manager Sarah Umrigar has a master’s degree in food science with a focus on sensor technology. After spending a little over a year in the brewery, she said that she loves what she does.

“I check to see if the beer is microbial. I also run the tasting panel here, which we do three times a week to make sure our beer is stable and the quality is right,” said Umrigar.

The brewery landed in East Downtown seven years ago and has been growing steadily ever since. They hope to one day sell their craft brews to other areas of Texas and hopefully outside of the state.

“To be part of something on the ground floor and let it grow where it is today, it’s really nice to see how these things come to life,” said Davies.

ABC13 + illuminates the stories that deserve to be told in the communities around our field of vision. ABC13 + highlights positive stories about people, places and events in a particular community for a whole week.

Would you like to see more from your community? Check out the stories of your city on the ABC13 + Facebook page.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement